Team Theatre Presents DEAR: A Play About Intimacy In The Times Of A Pandemic

DEAR opens on February 14th, 2021 starring Chrysi Sylaidi and Madeline Conway.

A look into the past year of our lives, DEAR is a relatable and fitting play that explores intimacy during a pandemic. The attempts at attachments and the failures - and hopefully, the successes - that come with it, regardless of how big or small they turn out to be. Through their characters, actresses Chrysi Sylaidi and Madeline Conway take us through life in a bizarre world where in-person intimacy isn't allowed. They are desperately looking for a connection of any kind, and resorting to virtual outlets to do so.

This original play - which demonstrates the intimacy allowed by technology while acknowledging the barriers it creates - was written by international writer and actress Madeline Conway and directed by international actress and director Regina Carregha.

How much do we humans value intimacy? What are the lengths we have gone to, especially in this past year, to access intimacy, even if the actual person is on the other side of the world?

The production of DEAR had the honor of being officially selected among a handful of other exceptional plays for TeamTheatre's Fun Fast Feb Festival 2021. Fun Fast Feb Festival is an acclaimed international festival created to showcase exceptional international talent and promising original work. Out of the many submissions, six plays were selected to participate in this year's festival, which will be streamed virtually on February 15-16.

The shows will be performed live on stage following the mandatory Covid-19 regulations and they will be streamed online through zoom.

