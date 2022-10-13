TWELFTH NIGHT and RICHARD III Will Be Performed in Rep at The Flea Theater

The Mechanicals Theater Company and SoHo Shakespeare Company have announced a joint production of William Shakespeare's classics Twelfth Night and Richard III, running October 20th through November 13th at the storied Flea Theater.

The productions mark the in-person return of both theatre companies to the New York City stage for the first time since the pandemic, and their long-anticipated collaboration. The Mechanicals creative vision melds public service and the arts into one, and both companies took great pride in serving as an artistic home for hundreds of artists during the pandemic. Starting in 2020, the SoHo Shakespeare Company supported over 100 artists with employment, and reached an online audience of almost 17,000 globally. SoHo Shakes has also hosted over 250 hours of free acting classes, reaching over 200 individual students from six continents.

Twelfth Night runs October 20 - November 13; and Richard III runs October 21 - November 12. Both productions will be staged at The Flea Theater (The Sam), 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY. The two shows alternate Tuesday through Saturday at 7pm (and 2pm select days) and Sundays at 3pm. Please visit the ticketing sites below for specific performance dates/times. Tickets start at $40. The audience will be asked to wear masks.

For Twelfth Night, purchase tickets at www.themechanicalsnyc.com. For industry comps or behind the scenes access, please email themechanicalsnyc@gmail.com.

For Richard III, purchase tickets at www.sohoshakes.org. For industry comps or behind the scenes access, please email info@sohoshakes.org