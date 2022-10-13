Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TWELFTH NIGHT and RICHARD III Will Be Performed in Rep at The Flea Theater

Performances run October 20th through November 13th at the storied Flea Theater.  

Oct. 13, 2022  

The Mechanicals Theater Company and SoHo Shakespeare Company have announced a joint production of William Shakespeare's classics Twelfth Night and Richard III, running October 20th through November 13th at the storied Flea Theater.

The productions mark the in-person return of both theatre companies to the New York City stage for the first time since the pandemic, and their long-anticipated collaboration. The Mechanicals creative vision melds public service and the arts into one, and both companies took great pride in serving as an artistic home for hundreds of artists during the pandemic. Starting in 2020, the SoHo Shakespeare Company supported over 100 artists with employment, and reached an online audience of almost 17,000 globally. SoHo Shakes has also hosted over 250 hours of free acting classes, reaching over 200 individual students from six continents.

Twelfth Night runs October 20 - November 13; and Richard III runs October 21 - November 12. Both productions will be staged at The Flea Theater (The Sam), 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY. The two shows alternate Tuesday through Saturday at 7pm (and 2pm select days) and Sundays at 3pm. Please visit the ticketing sites below for specific performance dates/times. Tickets start at $40. The audience will be asked to wear masks.

For Twelfth Night, purchase tickets at www.themechanicalsnyc.com. For industry comps or behind the scenes access, please email themechanicalsnyc@gmail.com.

For Richard III, purchase tickets at www.sohoshakes.org. For industry comps or behind the scenes access, please email info@sohoshakes.org


More Hot Stories For You


AMERICAN MU$CLE To Have Its World Premiere At The New York Theater Festival, November 8 – 12AMERICAN MU$CLE To Have Its World Premiere At The New York Theater Festival, November 8 – 12
October 14, 2022

New York's seedy underbelly takes center stage in award-winning playwright Fred Gordon's new play AMERICAN MU$CLE. The production will have its World Premiere at The New York Theater Festival in November.
THE ACCOUNTANT By A.B. Wisely To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's WinterfestTHE ACCOUNTANT By A.B. Wisely To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's Winterfest
October 14, 2022

The Accountant, a debut short play by A.B. Wisely will run at New York's Theater Festival at LATEA Theater from October 20th to October 23rd.
Wagner College Theatre Stage One to Present GOBLIN MARKET This MonthWagner College Theatre Stage One to Present GOBLIN MARKET This Month
October 14, 2022

Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting GOBLIN MARKET in their Stage One venue. GOBLIN MARKET will be performed on October 20, 21 & 22 at 7:30PM and on October 22 & 23 at 2:00PM.
Broken Box Mime Theater to Present BKBXKIDS! ASKS WHY in NovemberBroken Box Mime Theater to Present BKBXKIDS! ASKS WHY in November
October 14, 2022

Broken Box Mime Theater will present a special limited engagement of BKBXKids! Asks Why at the Theatre at the 14th Street Y. The performances will take place on Friday, November 18 at 2pm, Saturday, November 19 at 2pm, and Sunday, November 20 at 2pm.
Arts on Site to Present Janis Brenner in SHE REMEMBERS HER AMNESIA in NovemberArts on Site to Present Janis Brenner in SHE REMEMBERS HER AMNESIA in November
October 14, 2022

Arts on Site will present JANIS BRENNER, dancer/singer/actress, in the premiere of her one-woman show She Remembers her Amnesia, based on true stories, and set to a musical score by Jerome Begin.  Three performances: November 9 at 8 PM and November 10 at 6:30 & 8:30 PM at Arts on Site.  Evening performances will be followed by a Q&A session.