TURNING TIGERS INTO PANCAKES Comes to Dixon Place

This November, New York audiences are invited to laugh, shout, and eat pancakes with Joseph Lymous as he brings his new solo comedy Turning Tigers Into Pancakes to Dixon Place, with performances running November 13-15 and two live tapings on November 21-22, 2025 at 7:30 PM.

A New Orleans native and NYC-based actor, comedian, and puppeteer, Lymous has become a fixture on New York's most inventive stages-from the mainstage at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre to the Metropolitan Opera House to playing the titular demon in Keelay Gipson's demons. at The Bushwick Starr. With Turning Tigers Into Pancakes, he steps into the spotlight solo, blending storytelling, stand-up, and the spirit of a Black Baptist revival to create a theatrical experience that's as hilarious as it is heartfelt.

Turning Tigers Into Pancakes follows Lymous' wide-eyed and often absurd journey through conversion therapy, lost loves, and the questionably accidental deaths of twenty-six hamsters-all filtered through his singular comedic lens. Equal parts confession, sermon, and spectacle, the show takes audiences on a wild, soul-soothing ride through love, loss, and laughter, asking: how do we transform life's tigers into something tender, joyful... maybe even delicious?

"If change moves at the speed of trust, I believe laughter can be a shortcut to change," says Lymous. "As a Black, queer artist from New Orleans, I create thoughtful, joyful, and humorous work to liberate myself and other marginalized folks. Through movement, puppetry, exaggerated personification, and anthropomorphic characters, I seek to point out how absurdly hilarious and painful it can be to simply be alive."

Directed by Jon Riddleberger-known for War Horse and most recently puppeteering Audrey II in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and serving as Director of Puppetry on demons.-Turning Tigers Into Pancakes continues the pair's creative partnership that fuses heartfelt comedy with theatrical precision. Together, they turn personal stories into live, spiritual comedy-unafraid to mix the hilarious with the holy.

As a performer, Lymous has always been drawn to stories of transformation. A "Love Child" conceived somewhere between Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day, he grew up on tales of reimagined courage and reinvention. As a child, his favorite bedtime story was "Little BRAVE Sambo," a loving reinterpretation of The Story of Little Black Sambo crafted by his aunt to reclaim a racist fable as a celebration of cleverness and Black joy. Turning Tigers Into Pancakes channels that same spirit-reclaiming narrative, redefining identity, and reminding audiences that laughter is one of the purest acts of resistance.

Fresh off his role in HBO's The Chair Company (from I Think You Should Leave creators Tim Robinson & Zach Kanin), as well as memorable appearances on The Other Two (HBO) and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central), Lymous is quickly becoming one of New York's most magnetic and versatile performers. In 2024, he performed in the Netflix Is A Joke Festival with his sketch comedy group Uncle Function (including Gianmarco Soresi, Russell Daniels, Douglas Goodhart, Jessica Frey, and Chris Cafero), and he is currently developing an original TV series with Abominable Pictures.

But it's the stage-particularly the downtown, risk-taking New York theater scene-where Lymous' talent truly shines. From the metaphysical grit of demons. to the humor and heart of Turning Tigers Into Pancakes, he's built a body of work that embraces our chaotic world with grace, confronting the absurdities of modern life with wit, warmth, and a touch of mischief.

Turning Tigers Into Pancakes isn't just a comedy-it's a communal experience. As he exorcises demons (literal and emotional), smashes through limiting beliefs, and testifies to the power of joy, audiences will find themselves laughing, reflecting, and maybe even healing in the process.

With his star on the rise and his signature blend of irreverence and soul, Joseph Lymous is poised to be one of the next great voices of American comedy and performance. Turning Tigers Into Pancakes is a testament to that-an evening of storytelling that's syrupy, sanctimonious, and unmistakably alive. Don't miss the chance to see this breakout performer at Dixon Place before the rest of the world catches up.