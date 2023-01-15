TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL Extends Through 2023
The show was created by Jillian Vitko and Maggie Lalley (Beautiful Dreamers Comedy) and premiered at The People's Improv Theatre in 2017.
The hit musical improv show True Crime the Musical has extended its monthly run at The Players Theatre through 2023. The show, which has been running at the theatre since 2021, is a unique comedy that combines music and murder to make for a hilarious evening in the West Village.
The show was created by Jillian Vitko and Maggie Lalley (Beautiful Dreamers Comedy) and premiered at The People's Improv Theatre in 2017. They've taken this one-of-a-kind show to theatres all across the US.
Each month, the show features a guest opener and a pianist who accompanies the musical. Kicking off the year on January 28 is musical opener Thomas Burns Scully and accompanist Oliver Glynn.
Show dates:
Saturday, January 28
Friday, February 17
Saturday, March 18
Saturday, April 22
Friday, May 19
Saturday, June 17
Saturday, July 22
Saturday, August 26
Saturday, September 16
Saturday, October 21
Saturday, November 18
Saturday, December 9
All shows at 9:30 pm at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, third floor)