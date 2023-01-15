TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL Extends Through 2023

The hit musical improv show True Crime the Musical has extended its monthly run at The Players Theatre through 2023. The show, which has been running at the theatre since 2021, is a unique comedy that combines music and murder to make for a hilarious evening in the West Village.

The show was created by Jillian Vitko and Maggie Lalley (Beautiful Dreamers Comedy) and premiered at The People's Improv Theatre in 2017. They've taken this one-of-a-kind show to theatres all across the US.

Each month, the show features a guest opener and a pianist who accompanies the musical. Kicking off the year on January 28 is musical opener Thomas Burns Scully and accompanist Oliver Glynn.

Show dates:

Saturday, January 28

Friday, February 17

Saturday, March 18

Saturday, April 22

Friday, May 19

Saturday, June 17

Saturday, July 22

Saturday, August 26

Saturday, September 16

Saturday, October 21

Saturday, November 18

Saturday, December 9

All shows at 9:30 pm at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, third floor)

Purchase tickets here

Beautiful Dreamers Comedy website