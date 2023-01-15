Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL Extends Through 2023

The show was created by Jillian Vitko and Maggie Lalley (Beautiful Dreamers Comedy) and premiered at The People's Improv Theatre in 2017.

Jan. 15, 2023  

The hit musical improv show True Crime the Musical has extended its monthly run at The Players Theatre through 2023. The show, which has been running at the theatre since 2021, is a unique comedy that combines music and murder to make for a hilarious evening in the West Village.

The show was created by Jillian Vitko and Maggie Lalley (Beautiful Dreamers Comedy) and premiered at The People's Improv Theatre in 2017. They've taken this one-of-a-kind show to theatres all across the US.

Each month, the show features a guest opener and a pianist who accompanies the musical. Kicking off the year on January 28 is musical opener Thomas Burns Scully and accompanist Oliver Glynn.

Show dates:

Saturday, January 28
Friday, February 17
Saturday, March 18
Saturday, April 22
Friday, May 19
Saturday, June 17
Saturday, July 22
Saturday, August 26
Saturday, September 16
Saturday, October 21
Saturday, November 18
Saturday, December 9

All shows at 9:30 pm at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, third floor)

Purchase tickets here

Beautiful Dreamers Comedy website




Cris Eli Blaks THE LAST OF THE SON To Make Stage Debut at The 52nd Street Project Photo
Cris Eli Blak's THE LAST OF THE SON To Make Stage Debut at The 52nd Street Project
The Last of the Son, a five-episode audio series focusing on the 1992 LA Riots, created, written, and directed by Cris Eli Blak and produced by The Garden of Voices, premiered throughout last year, and was a semifinalist in the Fiction Podcast category and for the Rooster Teeth BIPOC Fellowship at the 2022 Austin Film Festival.
Theater For The New City To Present Dadaist Musical Comedy WHO MURDERED LOVE? Photo
Theater For The New City To Present Dadaist Musical Comedy WHO MURDERED LOVE?
'Who Murdered Love?' by Lissa Moira and Richard West is a Dadaist musical comedy set in 1924 New York City and in a Paris dreamscape. Its story follows WWI veteran and private eye 'Sleepy' Sam Speed, his girl, Gail Friday and his junior detective, Everett Greene, as they attempt to unravel the disappearance and possible murder of DaDa Love at the behest of their client, a stunning heiress named Honey Potts.
Photos: First Look at the New York Premiere of SOLEDAD Presented by American Indian A Photo
Photos: First Look at the New York Premiere of SOLEDAD Presented by American Indian Artists Inc.
Get a first look at the New York Premiere of SOLEDAD by Carolyn Dunn, presented by American Indian Artists Inc.
Photos: First Look At OFFAL ENDINGS At Theatre Row Photo
Photos: First Look At OFFAL ENDINGS At Theatre Row
Get a first look at the new dystopian dark comedy Offal Endings, envisioning an immediate future of privatized assisted suicide with government and media complicity, now playing at Theater Row through January 29, 2023. 

