TRATS Continues Season with THE RISE AND FALL OF MACONDO 

The Russian Arts Theater and Studio (TRATS) continues its 2019-2020 season with The Rise and Fall of Macondo, a physical theater performance inspired by Gabriel García Márquez's masterpiece One Hundred Years of Solitude, staged by critically-acclaimed director Aleksey Burago. Journey along with fifteen actors into the mythical town of Macondo and witness the epic tale following the passionate highs and bloody lows of seven generations of the Buendía family. This limited engagement will take place November 1st to November 24th at Pushkin Hall, located at the Upper West Side in Manhattan.

After a previous sold-out workshop performance in 2017, this production returns with an international cast featuring Jaime Carrillo, Michael Donaldson, Roman Freud, Kristina Korop, Alex Malyi, Luisa Menzen, Ariel Polanco, Paulo Quiros, Riccardo Ripani, Tom Schubert, Lana Stimmler, Desen Uygur, Oleksiy Varfolomiyev, Naira Zakaryan & Di Zhu.

Critically acclaimed director Aleksey Burago is a former protege of the late Pyotr Fomenko and is currently the Artistic Director at The Russian Arts Theater and Studio. Past work in Russian stages and TV include The Hermitage Theater and Aleksandrinka Theater (Beyond Recognition), Moscow TV (Queen of Spades), Youth Theater (The Emperor's New Clothes, Stoned), Interatelier Theater (Fandor and Liz), and The Baltic House Theater (Camille). Among his productions in New York are Ah, My Dear Andersen! (New York Time Out Critic's Pick), Wonder Bread (Winner of Best Show at the United Solo Fesitval) Uncle Vanya, My Uncle Chekhov, Avenue of Wonder, Crime and Punishment, Swan Song and Three Sisters.

Performances for The Rise and Fall of Macondo begin at 8PM on November 1, 2019. Performances run weekly from Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8PM and will close on November 24th, 2019. Performances will take place at Pushkin Hall, located inside The Center at West Park. The venue is located at 165 W86th Street, New York, NY 10024. Tickets are on sale online at www.russiantheater.org.

In-person tickets can be purchased at the box office thirty minutes before curtain at Pushkin Hall, depending on availability. Further information about the show can be found on www.russiantheater.org. For ticketing and press inquires, please contact hello@russiantheater.org.





