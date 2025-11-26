THEY ARE ALL GONE by Doruntina Basha to ber Presented at LaMama

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La MaMa, in association with My Balkans, will present They Are All Gone, as part of From the Other Side. Performances will take place from December 4th-7th at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre. Ten tickets to every performance are $10 each, first-come, first-served - in advance, online only.

They Are All Gone is written by Doruntina Basha and directed by Andrej Nosov. The production stars Mirjana Karanović, Svetozar Cvetković, Alban Ukaj, with voices of Maja Salkić, Davor Sabo, Kemal Rizvanović, Matea Mavrak, Hana Zrno, Sanin Milavić, Faruk Hajdarević, Alen Konjicija, Natalia Dmitrieva, Dino Hamidović

This play examines the position of all of us in the audience-how we understand and relate to those who survived the genocide in Srebrenica. It is the artistic way of questioning and trying to understand the fates and consequences of the wars that took place across the former Yugoslavia. You will meet Sadika, a fictional character, and her family-also fictional-whom she lost and never truly had. Can people truly continue to live if we remember them? And what happens if we forget? Now, as this play is being created and performed, people in the Balkans are once again hearing similar voices-those who hate, who spread fear, and who deepen the consequences of a war that ended thirty years ago.

FROM THE OTHER SIDE is groundbreaking on many levels; the first time that such a broad selection of cultural activities from the Balkans will be presented in the United States. Reimagining Theater From The Balkans invites audiences to open themselves to new themes, poetics, and approaches to theatre arts, and to reconsider its political context through a different lens. The ten-day run includes two productions that offer distinct perspectives on themes of collective and individual memory, tradition and the past; three staged readings that present a selection of texts that showcase the formal and poetic qualities of contemporary drama recognized across the broader European context; archival recordings that feature important 21st- century productions by some of the region's most prominent directors, offering a rare glimpse into significant theatrical achievements; and a round table discussion serving as a platform for dialogue on the intersections of art and politics as it is introduced in the chosen art works.

"'The Balkans' is a political and cultural construct, a former warzone that, following the traumas of the late 20th century, entered the 21st century amid ongoing tensions. The region continues its attempt to shift into a phase of development, positioned, as always, at the crossroads of cultures - East and West, the South and the North," said producer Beka Vučo. "It consistently longs to articulate its own identity, an identity that is inherently unstable and shaped by a multitude of factors: ethnic, religious, gender, sexual, and beyond."