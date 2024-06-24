THEATRE: The Improvised Play Will Debut at UCBNY This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calling all Broadway-theater enthusiasts! THEATRE: The Improvised Play will bring the children of Meisner, Adler, Strasberg, Atlantic, and any expensive acting-conservatory, together for one-night to give the performance of a lifetime. Furthermore, the show will be making its debut at the leading improv-theater, the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York! Many stars have graced the UCBNY stage, such as Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Ellie Kemper, Donald Glover, John Mulaney, Ayo Edebiri, and many more of your favorite comedic legends!

The show's cast features Sebastian Martinez (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Sydney Duncan (Asylum NYC Mainstage, UCB Maude/Betty), Winnie Stack (Best Of Second City), Ray Cordova (Netflix's The Astronomy Club), Murphy Baker (The PIT's People Sketch Revue), Tony Harkin (Hell Yeah! Musical Improv), Jack Dominick (UCB), and Jetta Juriansz (CBS Showcase, Class of 2023). Over the course of the hour, the ensemble will improvise a full two-act play (with an intermission of course)!

The show will debut on Monday, July 8th at 8:30PM EST. Doors open at 8:15PM EST. Tickets can be purchased now for $10. Day-of tickets will be $15, so be sure to purchase those tickets ahead of time! https://ucbcomedy.com/show/ucbny-preview-theatre-the-improvised-play/

