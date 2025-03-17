THEATRE: THE IMPROVISED PLAY to Return to UCBNY This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tired of amazing scripted-plays and just begging to see one made on the spot? THEATRE: The Improvised Play gives you that exact experience! Since July 2024, THEATRE has been playing monthly to packed audiences at the Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC. The fully-improvised play returns to UCBNY in two weeks with special guest, Jacklyn Uweh (Smosh, Second City Mainstage)!

The children of Meisner, Adler, Strasberg, Atlantic, and any expensive acting-conservatory come together for one-night to give the performance of a lifetime. Together, they will improvise a full-length play that will surely showcase their ability to be dramatic. The cast includes Sydney Duncan (MTV's Wild N'Out), Ray Cordova (Netflix's Astronomy Club), Winnie Stack (Second City's Improv After Dark), and many more! Previous guest of the show include SNL's Chloe Troast, Jimmy Fowlie, and Ceara O'Sullivan!

The show will play on Tuesday, March 25th at 10pm EST at the brand-new UCBNY Theater. Tickets cost $10-a-person online and will go up to $15 at-the-door.

