THE WOLVES Will Run at Royal Family Productions in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe’s acclaimed play about a girls’ indoor soccer team, comes to Royal Family Productions in midtown Manhattan this November.

The Pulitzer Prize finalist offers an honest, funny, and deeply relatable look at adolescence, teamwork, and identity through the eyes of nine young women on and off the field. This new staging continues DeLappe’s legacy of bringing authentic female voices to the Contemporary Stage.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, The Wolves is an acclaimed ensemble drama that follows a girls’ indoor soccer team as they warm up for their weekly games and navigate the challenges of adolescence.

Set within the rhythm of practice drills and pre-game rituals, the play captures the raw humor, intensity, and vulnerability of nine young women finding their voices on and off the field. The production marks a new staging of DeLappe’s breakout work at Royal Family Productions in midtown Manhattan.

The cast includes Anire Kim Amoda, Ranana Chernin, Melissa Cosovic, Saoirse Dempsey, A’ishah Muhammad, Lucia Ryan, Eliza Schiff, Christina Shea-Wright, Margot Supple, and Toshi Widoff-Woodson.