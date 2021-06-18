THE VICTIMS OR: WHAT DO YOU WANT ME TO DO ABOUT IT? to Get Virtual Reading This Month

Independent producer Adam Kern will present a reading of Ken Kaissar's Play The Victims Or: What do you want me to do about it?, which will have a virtual reading on Thursday June 24th 2021 at 8:00 PM EST on Zoom.

In 2008, Israeli-American playwright Ken Kaissar traveled to Israel and the West Bank territories to research a very realistic play about the mothers of suicide bombers and their victims. But the research he gathered drastically changed the play that he felt compelled to write.

He collected hundreds of interviews of Israelis and Palestinians alike and was struck by a common viewpoint that all of them seemed to share. Both sides believe that they are the victims in the conflict, and both sides recognize that the situation is unjust and needs to change, but none of them seem to have any idea of how to realize the change. What's more, none of them believe that there is any participant currently involved in the conflict who has the ability to make the change. As a result, the ubiquitous attitude that was heard over and over again was: "What do you want me to do about it?"

It became very clear that a Beckettesque landscape would be the most poignant way to depict the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a society that recognizes that action must be taken, but a society that feels completely paralyzed. About the The Victims story

The Victims slips back and forth between two parallel worlds, one literal and the other absurd. As David travels to Israel to gather research and an understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Paula stumbles into the garden of Jadi and Bassee, two creatures who live in an idyllic world where they grow their own food and live in tranquility (despite the daily beatings from an alleged landowner). With Paula's arrival comes hope, as she sets out to put an end to the hostilities. Eventually, Paula and David's optimism and good intentions are hindered by the ubiquitous attitude that all sides of the conflict have adopted: "What do you want me to do about it?"

Performances Date: June 24th 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST Performance will be available On-Demand for 36 hours following the reading. There will be a talkback with the playwright immediately following the reading. Runtime - 95 minutes, with no intermission, plus a thirty-minute talk back.

For more information visit our Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/835222803755501.