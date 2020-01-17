THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR Crawls Into Tribeca PAC

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents the next event in the 2019-2020 Family Series Season: Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favourites on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00AM. The Very Hungry Caterpillar... is the fifth show in BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center's 2019-2020 Family Theater Season, featuring plays, musicals, puppetry, concerts and dance for all ages.

Three beloved stories by Eric Carle, award-winning children's book illustrator and author, are retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. High up in the sky, Little Cloud playfully transforms himself into various creatures, including a sheep, and an airplane, a shark and more. The Mixed-Up Chameleon is bored with his life, sitting about predictably changing color all day. Following an adventurous trip to the zoo, he attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees before coming to the conclusion that there is value in his own unique self. Ages 3+

Adapted, designed and directed by Jim Morrow, with music by Steven Naylor and narration by Gordon Pinsent , the hour-long production features the imaginative approach to storytelling through theatre that has earned international recognition for Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia.

Tickets are $30, and/or 10Club Members see the show for just $14. To purchase tickets or a 10Club Membership, call Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460. Single tickets can also be purchased by visiting our website at http://tribecapac.org/ or by visiting the Box Office at 199 Chambers Street, Tues-Sat from 12PM - 6PM.





