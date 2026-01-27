NEXT STOP: A NIGHT OF MISCOMMUNICATION is Coming to Chain Theatre Winter One Act Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brand new one hour comedy Next Stop: A Night of Miscommunication is making it's World Premiere at the Chain Theatre Winter One Act Festival. The show opens February 7, 2026 at 5pm. The show is directed by Rebecca Wilson and written by Sarah Hoogenraad, one of many collaborations between this team through The Crush Plays Project.

Next Stop follows six people on one night of awkward and strange miscommunications. It's a hilarious play for people who love chain restaurants, dogs, romance novels, and ketchup. The playwright, Hoogenraad, was inspired by worked like Almost, Maine and the structure of bringing individual ten minute plays together to create a longer narrative. The play weaves six short plays together, where the characters walk directly from one scene into another one, and the audience gets to watch this night of chaos erupt in real time.

The cast features Chandler Holloway as Will, Cooper Cardone as Adam, Laura Browne as Sandra, Miciah Wallace as Christian, Nic Cullen as Emma, and Sarah Hoogenraad as Leslie. The show opens February 7 at 5pm, and also has performances February 10 at 8:30pm, and February 13 at 8:30pm. There is also a livestreamed performance.

Next Stop is part of the festival's Program #14 which also features Youlim Nam's David's New Year, directed by Lisa Milanazzo.