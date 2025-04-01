THE TROJANS Musical Extends Performances at The Cell Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Drama Desk Award-nominated Loading Dock Theatre and Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre have extended performances of their critically acclaimed World Premiere of The Trojans.

An 80s synthwave musical adaptation of The Iliad, the Book & Original Music are written by Leegrid Stevens (War Dreamer and Spaceman at wild project), directed by Eric Paul Vitale (The Sycamore Street Kite Flying Club at Lincoln Center), with Music and Vocal Direction by Deena Kaye (co-author of Sound and Music for the Theatre: The Art and Technique of Design; Winner of the United States Institute of Theatre Technology’s Distinguished Achievement Award in Sound) at the cell theatre (338 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011), through April 26.

The Trojans is an original synth-wave musical in which warehouse workers re-enact the legendary tales of their hometown’s high school glory days of the 1980’s, loosely following the mythic heroes and demigods of The Iliad. Set in the shadow of a corporate warehouse, the story delves into the financial realities faced by workers who take these grueling jobs to stay afloat. For Heather and her coworkers, The Warehouse becomes both a prison and a stage—a place where youthful dreams and artistic aspirations clash with the harsh demands of adulthood. The timeless lessons of love, loyalty, and war resonate deeply as the workers confront not only each other but the systems that hold them back.

Featuring Daphne Always, Roger D. Casey, Bradley Cashman, Deshja Driggs, E. Jim Ford, Arya Grace Gaston, Emma Imholz, Emma Kelly, Alcorn Minor, Max Raymond, Jen Rondeau, Katherine Taylor, Sam Tilles, and Erin B. Treadway with Lighting Design by Christopher Annas-Lee, Scenic Design by Simon Cleveland, Choreography by Mindy Rebman, Assistant Director Rabiah Rowther, Costume Design by Ashley Soliman, Sound Design by Will Watt, and Stage Management by Sarah Jones.

Remaining performances are scheduled on:

Wednesday, April 2 at 7pm

Thursday, April 3 at 7pm

Friday, April 4 at 7pm

Saturday, April 5 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Wednesday April 9 at 7pm

Thursday, April 10 at 7pm

Friday, April 11 at 7pm

Saturday, April 12 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 16 at 7pm

Thursday, April 17 at 7pm

Friday, April 18 at 7pm

Saturday, April 19 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 23 at 7pm

Thursday, April 24 at 7pm

Friday, April 25 at 7pm

Saturday, April 26 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Tickets ($50-$65) are available for advance purchase here. The performance runs approximately 2 hour and 15 minutes, with a 10-minute intermission.

Loading Dock Theatre was founded by actor Erin Treadway and playwright / sound designer Leegrid Stevens. The company is based in Brooklyn where they rehearse and build shows. Loading Dock produces emotional, character-driven plays with an experimental edge. Loading Dock also provides space for emerging artists to present original and untested work in front of an audience in a warm and inviting atmosphere, including serving as a venue for the annual Exponential Festival.

Photo credit: Vivian Hoffman

