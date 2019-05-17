THE SEAGULL Returns To The Russian Arts Theater For Encore Run

After a critically-acclaimed run in April, renowned stage director Aleksey Burago leads The Russian Arts Theater and Studio ensemble in a bold and dynamic interpretation of Anton Chekhov's timeless masterpiece The Seagull, a tragicomedy that explores the tenderness, absurdities and misunderstandings between mothers, sons, lovers, friends and servants. This production also features scenic design by Nikolay Sviridchik, a graduate of The Moscow Art Theater School and has worked at The Bolshoi and Moscow Art Theater. The cast features Michael Donaldson, Roman Freud, Kristina Korop, Alex Malyi, Luisa Menzen, Paulo Quiros, David A. Russell, Tom Schubert, Lana Stimmler, Desen Uygur, Oleksiy Varfolomiyev, Tatyana Zbirovskaya, and Di Zhu. Eleven encore performances will take place May 18th to June 1st at Pushkin Hall at 165 W86th Street in Manhattan, Wednesdays to Sundays at 8PM.

Aleksey Burago is the Artistic Director of The Russian Arts Theater & Studio and a former protege of the world famous Pyotr Fomenko. Burago's productions have played throughout Russia's stages to rave reviews, including the Hermitage Theater and Aleksandrinka Theater (Beyond Recognition), Moscow TV (Queen of Spades), Youth Theater (The Emperor's New Clothes, Stoned), Interatelier Theater (Fandor and Liz), and The Baltic House Theater (Camille). Among his New York productions are Ah My Dear Andersen, Queen of Spades, On the Eve, Three Sisters, Uncle Vanya, The Magical Forest of Baba Yaga, Crime and Punishment, Enemies Of The People, Lady with a Lapdog, with Jokes and a Happy Ending and most recently, the critically-acclaimed The Master and Margarita, Or, The Devil Comes to Moscow.

Tickets are now live and can be found at www.russiantheater.org.





