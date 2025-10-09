THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Workshop Reading Set For Brooklyn This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next Life Theatre Company will present its second NYC outing with a workshop reading of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, a fresh adaptation co-created by Artistic Director Brayden Stallman and Literary Manager Ava Pirie. The one-night event will take place on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. at The RAT in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

Reimagined for the era of contemporary superheroes, this bold retelling of Baroness Orczy’s classic follows Marguerite St. Just, a renowned scientist who has built a new life in the West with her husband, CEO Percy Blakeney. When an old friend arrives from the East seeking intel on the elusive vigilante known as the Scarlet Pimpernel, Marguerite is forced to confront buried loyalties and the secrets of her past.

The cast features Mary Kim (Marguerite St. Just), Adam Schween (Percy Blakeney), Brant Zheng (Zane de Tournat), Stephanie Adumatioge (Harmony Chauvelin), Joe Chacón (Andrew Fouls), Francesca Savonne (Mrs. De Tournat), and Brandon Horyczun (Armand St. Just/Various).

The production team includes Brayden Stallman (Director/Co-Adapter), Ava Pirie (Co-Adapter), Elizabeth Muriel (Producer), Gretchen D'Amato (Technical Director), and Niamh Sherlock (Marketing Director).

Ticketing Information

Tickets: Pay-what-you-can ($15 suggested) + one drink.

Inquiries: nextlifetheatre@gmail.com.