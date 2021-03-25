THE PRISONER to be Presented as Part of Queens Theatre's Season Of New American Voices

New American Voices, Queens Theatre's new play development program, is continuing to present its 2021 Spring Reading Series consisting of three new virtual productions showcasing writers who represent the rich cultural diversity of the evolving populations of Queens. The productions continue with The Prisoner, by Seamus Lucason and directed by Nicola Murphy, from April 14 - 17, followed by Ghost Story, by Lia Romeo and directed by Kimille Howard, from May 12 - 15. All performances are at 8:00 PM (ET) and are followed by discussions with the playwrights, directors and actors.

Since Queens Theatre launched NAV in 2002, nearly 150 new works have received Play Readings, Showcases and Full Productions on Queens Theatre's three stages. Audiences have the opportunity to participate directly in the development process through post-show discussions with the playwrights, directors and actors.

Unlike many New York City play development programs, which present Play Readings to industry "insiders," New American Voices' audiences are a dedicated group of theatergoers who cross ethnic, economic and generational lines. Many writers whose early drafts or premiere productions of their work were presented through NAV have gone on to prominent careers in theater, including Kristoffer Diaz, Qui Nguyen, Heather Raffo, Rajiv Joseph, Saviana Stanescu, Caridad Svich, Cori Thomas, Thomas Bradshaw, Lloyd Suh, Yusef El Guindi, and Lauren Yee.

All readings are free of charge, but reservations are strongly encouraged at queenstheatre.org. Once you RSVP, you receive a Zoom link. After the premiere, the shows are available on QT's YouTube channel and Facebook for three days. This season's upcoming offerings are:

DETAILS:

The Prisoner

April 14 at 8:00 PM (ET)

Available then for viewing until April 17

Written by Seamus Lucason / Directed by Nicola Murphy

Against all odds, a prisoner has endured the worst of horrible conditions, and awaits a miracle as his execution draws near. Unbeknownst to him, while he has been within the walls of Tralee Prison, Ireland has begun a profound change, and help comes from an unexpected source. Cast to be announced. RSVP at https://queenstheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F2E00000rtjQ4UAI

Ghost Story

May 12 at 8:00 PM (ET)

Available then for viewing until May 15

Written by Lia Romeo / Directed by Kimille Howard

Lydia's looking for a one-night stand. She's met a cute guy and brought him back to her apartment, but things keep getting in the way- like the fact that her apartment might very well have an angry ghost. A sly romantic comedy about the things that haunt us and the ways we try to move forward. Cast to be announced. RSVP at https://queenstheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F2E00000rtjQ9UAI

The first reading, Atacama, written by Augusto Amador and directed by Sara Guerrero, was presented from March 10 - 13, and featured Jose Febus and Santi Samano. Thirty years after the dirty wars waged by the General Pinochet regime on the Chilean people, two strangers-a mother and father-search the Atacama Desert for their buried loved ones. They discover there are darker truths awaiting them underneath the hard sands.