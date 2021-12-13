THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER to Have New York Premiere

The Portrait of an Angel, a Lion, a Monster, a new three-act play by California-based playwright Katrin Arefy is a timeless, intimate story of a love affair between a creative woman (Rachael Richman) and a brilliant Jewish man (Isaac J. Conner) that spans two decades and three continents. Set against the backdrop of Judaism and recent historical events, the play follows the couple who shared the resilience in the face of their fate and solace found in Judaism as they recall their life together. This is Ali Kamran's debut in NYC as a director. Associate director is Alysia Homminga; the production features video projections designed by Nima Dehghani.

The show will have its New York premiere at Theaterlab's Gallery space (357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, NYC, 10018) and run on Saturdays and Sundays, Jan 29-Feb 13, 2022. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.theaterlabnyc.com/the-portrait-of-an-angel-a-lion-a-monster/.

Playwright Katrin Arefy explains: "The Portrait of an Angel, a Lion, a Monster is a love story, first and foremost: it talks about transformation and miracles. But I also wanted this play to draw attention to the ongoing crisis casued by irrational hatred of Jews - not by focusing on Holocaust or widely-publicized hate crimes against Jews but by subtly highlighting the beauty of Judaism, by honestly darwing a portrait of an extraordinary Jewish man. I hope the play will compel the viewer to contemplate God, love, and the complexity of being human."