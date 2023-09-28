THE PICHER PROJECT Begins Tonight At Dixon Place

The world premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT begins performances tonight at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) in New York City and runs through October 21, 2023. Opening night is September 30. The musical is conceived and directed by Quentin Madia, with music, book and lyrics by Madia and Lauren Pelaia, and additional materials by Alex Knezevic.

Welcome to Picher, Oklahoma, the EPA's #1 Superfund site, the most toxic place in America. Forced with the prospect of losing their homes, this once thriving mining town must confront its political divides, complicated history, and the mysterious illnesses plaguing its citizens in this poignant new musical inspired by real life events. Based on interviews, personal stories, and the often forgotten experience of the Quapaw Nation, and featuring a bluegrass and folk infused original score, THE PICHER PROJECT forces us to reckon with our past and take responsibility for our future.

"The Picher Project is a story about humanity and all of its complexities - be it loss, love, pride or the deep yearning we all feel for a home. At a time when protecting our earth is so crucial, The Picher Project lends a voice to the silenced story that is still ongoing, a story in which we can all see a bit of ourselves," says Lauren Pelaia.

Quentin Madia adds, "The Picher Project aims to be more than just a musical - it is a call to action: a spark that should ignite audiences to take a moment to examine how we live, how we treat the earth, and one another. Picher isn't an isolated incident, and we can learn a lot from the complicated story, and hopefully lead a better life because of it."

The cast includes Bart Shatto (War Paint & Les Miserables on Broadway), Kimberly JaJuan (Ragtime & Marie Christine on Broadway), Jade Amber (Pretty Woman National Tour), Cat Greenfield, Tora Nogami Alexander, Alex Schecter (The Office! A Musical parody), Jasper Burger, Fin Moulding, Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde National Tour), Tony Carrubba (Chicago 25th Anniversary National Tour), Jianzi Colón-Soto (She Persisted at Atlantic), Brett Parker Dixon, Jenna Drahota, Ricky Francese, Rene Henry, Calvin Knegten, Patricia M. Lawrence, Bradley Lewis (Flying Bird's Diary at Long Wharf), Joe Rumi and Stephen White.

The creative team includes Lauren Pelaia and Irene Westfall (Music Directors), Maren Prophit (Scenic & Props Design), Saawan Tiwari (Costume Design), Travis Wright (Sound Design), Quentin Madia (Light & Projection Design), Rebecca L. Johnston (Production Stage Manager), Téa Einsarsen (Associate Director) and Angela Lopes (Assistant Stage Manager).

Produced by Exequtive Entertainment (https://www.exequtiveentertainmentllc.com) and Dixon Place (https://dixonplace.org). The production team includes Angelica Gorga (Assistant Producer), Mark Scoff (Marketing Director), Meghan Chacalos (Social Media), Katie Cozzi (Graphic Design) and Gracie Esmonde (Company Manager).

Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm with an additional show on Sunday, October 15 at 6pm. Dark October 12. Tickets are $37 in advance, $42 at the door. Student/senior tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. For more info and to purchase tickets visit Click Here.

Follow THE PICHER PROJECT on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thepicherproject and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thepicherproject.

Quentin Madia is a NY/NJ based generative director, producer, and multidisciplinary theatre artist. Favorite credits include The Picher Project (Feinstein's/54 Below), Bridesmaids (Symphony Space), Two Star Motel (Shapeshifter Lab), Bonnie & Clyde (White Horse Tavern), and Trust the Process (Green Room 42). An avid educator, Quentin has directed and taught at UPenn, The College of New Jersey, Steven's Institute, and more. Founder and Artistic Director of Exequtive Entertainment. Associate Member of SDC.

Lauren Pelaia is a NJ singer, songwriter, and composer. Lauren has released several tracks on all streaming platforms. Writing for musical theatre, Lauren orchestrated an original score for the play, Our Town. She wrote original music/arrangements for the dance narrative, Bridesmaids, that premiered at Symphony Space. For the last few years she has worked on the music and lyrics to The Picher Project, debuting its score at 54 Below.

