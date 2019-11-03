THE PANIC DEFENSE Will Have a Staged Reading at The Playroom Theater

How to Get Away with Murder! The Panic Defense, a new play by Sam Affoumado, will be presented as a stage reading at The Playroom Theater, 151 West 46th St. (8th floor), NYC on November 14, 15, 16 @ 7:30 pm. Admission is free. For reservations email: Saffu@aol.com.

Synopsis: The lives of four characters (loosely based on the victims of actual murder cases) unfold as they divulge their struggles, their hopes and their dreams in search of better lives for themselves and for those they love. Unfortunately, their gender identities provoke four senseless, hate-filled, murders depriving each of them of their future.



The perpetrators use the 'gay/trans panic' defense strategies to help them reduce their sentences or to acquit them of murder altogether. The judicial system is sending a message that the lives of the people in the LGBTQ+ community are worth less than others.

Written and Directed by Sam Affoumado, the Stage Reading will feature the following cast: Sheila Simmons, Joe Hartman, Michael D. Turner, Francis Mabborang, Cass Cunningham, Betsy Rosen, Adam Schroederc, Malik Cole and Aurelien Gaya





