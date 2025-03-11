THE KOBOLD SHOW! Comes to NYC Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Durnmoose Entertainment will present the Kobold Show!, performed by Miles Calderon, Sophia Danyluk, Isabella Greathouse, Fermin Serrano, and Kyle Stover, and directed by David Andrew Laws. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201) with performances on Wednesday, April 2nd at 7pm, Sunday, April 6th at 6:30pm, Monday, April 14th at 9pm, and Sunday, April 20th at 12pm. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase online. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

the Kobold Show! is a clown-y adventure full of swords, sorcery, and dice-fueled shenanigans. While the tales of epic heroes and dastardly villains continue around our kobolds' antics, the clowns must tackle challenges like opening doors, defending their cheese from mice, or scaling a tower only to find that the story is already over. These cannon-fodder side characters are tired of being the butt of every encounter and are looking to claim the limelight for themselves…by any means necessary.

The cast will feature Miles Calderon, Sophia Danyluk, Isabella Greathouse, Fermin Serrano, and Kyle Stover.

The creative team includes David Andrew Laws (producer, creator) and Xandra Abney (producer).

David Andrew Laws (he/they) is an NYC-based bard. He is the founder of Durnmoose Entertainment, a producing entity currently working with shows in the NYC Fringe, the Edinburgh Fringe, and beyond, as well as the founding artistic director of Hamlet Isn't Dead, a company dedicated to producing the entire canon of William Shakespeare in chronological order. As a writer, his proudest accomplishments are the co-creation of Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern and his first play, a sci-fi b-movie comedy called Attack of the Killer Man from the Sun!. His most exciting stage credits are over 400 performances in the off-Broadway hit Drunk Shakespeare and three separate turns as Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream. His cat, Sir Stirling Archibald Underfoot Skye Abney Laws is utterly perfect. For more, visit davidandrewlaws.com.

Xandra Abney (she/they) is a NYC producer, performer, and all-around collaborator. She is a managing partner at Durnmoose Entertainment, and has a particular love for interactive experiences, uplifting femme & LGBTQ+ stories, and all things nerd-adjacent. You can hear her voice in I Fell In Love With a Video Nasty wherever you get your podcasts and find her online @astrallyalex. Other selected credits: Icarus (Sarah), Beware the Box Folk (Jamie), The Twenty-Sided Tavern (Game Master/Tavern Keeper), Peekaboo (Hulda).

Comments