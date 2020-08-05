THE JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents Virtual Play Reading of Simon Bowler's FORGER

FORGER will be presented on Zoom on Saturday, August 8th at 8pm EST.

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents a Virtual Play Reading of FORGER written by Simon Bowler and directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Zoom on SATURDAY, AUGUST 8TH at 8 PM EST (U.S. and Canada).

In FORGER, which is based on a true story about Han Van Meegeren, who is under house arrest for treason for selling a Dutch national treasure painting by Vermeer to the Nazi leader, Hermann Goering. Han claims the painting is a forgery and to prove it he will paint another. The authorities give him six weeks to paint "Christ and the Scribes". Han recounts his transformation from idealistic student, to struggling artist, to wealthy forger, to traitor, to national hero. Ironically, his deepest desire is for the world to recognize his genius, but he must keep it one of the biggest secrets in art history. His story exposes the contradictions of how we perceive and value art, in a tale so absurd and with a character so flawed, it can only be true.

The cast includes: STEVE SHERMAN as Han Van Meegeren, CLAY VON CARLOWITZ as Theo Van Wijngaarden, KATIE OSBORN as Jo Van Meegeren, SAMAR EL-ZEIN as Inspector Helena Wooning and CHRIS SCARBOROUGH as Abraham Bradius, Hermann Goering, a Nazi Soldier and The Man, DOUG MACDOUGALL as Lt. Hess and the Radio Announcer, PHILIP BARTOLF as the Judge, ABIGAL ROWLAND as Anna Van Meegeren and Lotte.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-dztxjoYToObtMeMoCpreg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Donation: $15.00 Proceeds will benefit the Riant Theatre.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

