THE GREAT PISTACHIO Debuts At The New York Theater Festival

The Great Pistachio is set to debut at the this winters New York Theater Festival, before traveling to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this summer. The new comedy, written by Nicholas Cummings and directed by Melissa Ingle (Shakespeare Translate).

Produced by Devon Loves ME! Productions a New York City comedy + physical theater company. It will be held at Hudson Guild Theater on Thu, March 6 @ 9 PM; Sat, March 8 @ 12 PM; Sun, March 9 @ 8:30 PM. The address where the play will be happening is 441 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001.

Future world-renowned artist, Bertrand Brambles, has buried himself in a dirt hole for decades to craft the greatest play ever written, uninfluenced by the world around him. His brother, Boris, has spent that time sitting in his chair attempting to read every newspaper ever written. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to them, the world outside has ended.

The two brothers embark on the journey to mount this magnum opus with the only survivor they can find, a young girl, Beatrice. An absurdist comedy exploring the sacrifices we make for art and understanding the balance between creation and living your life.

Run time: 85 minutes

Creative Team:

Written by Nicholas Cummings

Directed by Melissa Ingle

Lighting Design by Yang Yu

Sound Design by Sevrin Willinder

Cast:

Nicholas Cummings

Tyler J Witt

Ellen Keith

The ticket price of this comedy is $25.00 General Seating. $45.00 VIP Seating. Tickets Available at https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/the-great-pistachio/

