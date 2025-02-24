News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE GOOSE GIRL Concert Comes to the Green Room 42 in March

The performance is set for March 3 and it will also be livestreamed.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
THE GOOSE GIRL Concert Comes to the Green Room 42 in March Image
The Goose Girl: In Concert will be performed at The Green Room 42. The performance is set for March 3 and it will also be livestreamed.

The Goose Girl is the story of Ani, a young Princess betrothed to a Prince from a faraway land. En route to her new life, Anis lady-in-waiting stages a coup detat and assuming Anis identity manipulates the Prince into believing that she is the future Queen. Robbed of her identity and tending geese to survive, Ani discovers a world filled with promise as she befriends the townsfolk of her new home. When war between the two kingdoms looms Ani must learn to harness the power inside of herself to save those she loves and create her own happily-ever-after.

Book & Additional Lyrics by Elizabeth C. Rossi. Music, Lyrics, & Additional Book by Matthew Smedal. Directed by Denis Jones. Based on the novel by Shannon Hale. Featuring: Jenna Lea Rosen, Morgan Reilly, Dayna Dantlzer, and Monet Julia Sabel.





