THE DRAGONING Second Season Features Actors From Three Continents

Actors on three continents will be featured in the second season of The Dragoning audio drama podcast, to be released on July 4, 2022.

Season Two of The Dragoning features actors based in Australia, England and the United States of America. As the world of the narrative expands, so does the acting pool. Drawing on theatre folks from around the world, this New York Theatre Company continues to expand into audio.

In Season One of The Dragoning, recorded during lockdown in 2020, we learned how the epidemic of women turning into dragons upended Dragon City. Will dragons become a pandemic? In Season Two, the tourist from Season One brings his new girlfriend from Dragon City to his home country, where no dragons have been documented yet. What will kick off the next Dragoning?

The Dragoning is written and directed by Emily Rainbow Davis (Artistic Director, Messenger Theatre Company) and features sound design by Matt Powell (MFA -University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign) and music by Scott Ethier (Richard Rogers Award). Cast includes: Nina Nikolic (Earth Eclipsed), Conrad Le Bron (The Reckoning), Clare Stevenson (Ladybug Music), Mischa Ipp (Limetown), Sara Lynam (Bernstein on Broadway - Cambridge Philharmonic), Emily Hartford (2022 Drama League Directing Fellow), Julian Rozzell, Jr. (The Skin of Our Teeth - Lincoln Center) and Rhiannon Moushall (One Voice Award).

Season One reached #85 on the Drama charts in the United States, #111 in India and #52 in Australia.