THE DOG SHOW Premieres at The Players Theatre

The Dog Show, a darkly humorous family drama that explores memory, forgiveness, and storytelling, will run at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village from January 12-29, 2023.

Set in southeast Missouri on a small dog breeder's farm, the play focuses on the unravelling that occurs after the matriarch Pauline is institutionalized and son Alex comes home to discover why. As Alex pushes everyone to tell the truth about what has happened, the group must confront a past that can't be absolved by confession but must be confronted.

The cast features Cathy Carlton* as the family matriarch Pauline. Cathy is ecstatic to be returning to the New York stage again after her sojourns to the West Coast and New England. Conor Murphy will play Alex, Pauline's son. A Los Angeles native, Conor has appeared on stage and the big and small screen in a variety of roles. Both Cathy and Conor have been attached to the play since its development at Will Geer's Theatricum Botianicum in 2019 and are eager to share this compelling family drama in New York.

Additionally, the cast will include Barry Rowell as the patriarch Commodore. Barry is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Peculiar Works Project, an Obie-award winning site-specific performance group in NYC. And the cast is completed by Raimy O. Washington as Shawna. Raimy is a multifaceted artist - actress, commercial visual artist and musician - with ties to the Midwest, Bolivia, and Brooklyn.

The play, by award-winning playwright Ivan Faute, will be directed by long-time collaborator Christina Rose Ashby, with lighting design by Autum Casey and sound design by Sam Kaseta.

* These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The Dog Show

Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St.

January 12-29, Thursday-Saturday 7pm, Sunday 3pm

Tickets at dogshowplay.com or theplayerstheatre.com