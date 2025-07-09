THE DIARY OF YOKO MORIWAKI Debuts In NYC This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“The first casualties of war are the innocents,” is the message of The Diary of Yoko Moriwaki, a new play by Daniel Abella based on the experiences of a 13-year-old victim of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. Presented by Dystopia Media, the play will debut at The Producers Club on August 6, 2025, 80 years to the day of the catastrophe in 1945, with a cast of Asian actors, some of whom are descendants of Hiroshima survivors. Flash cards will explain the background of some scenes, and the occasional use of war footage will be included. To RSVP to the 7pm EST event, please visit https://www.dystopiamedia.com.

Abella came across Yoko's story in 2009 while researching Anne Frank, whose own diary written while in hiding during WWII stunned the world. “I was intrigued,” he said of Yoko's diary, first made available by her brother Koji Hosokawa in 1996 and translated by Paul Ham in 2013. “I ordered the book and had it translated. Yoko was there waiting to be seen, a voice ready to be heard.” Other projects took precedence, but he said, “The voice of Yoko kept calling me in some strange way.”

Four months prior to her tragic death, Yoko was given a diary to record her observations of home and school. As Japanese cities were firebombed and food supply was limited by a naval blockade, she wrote of the horrid conditions, her appreciation for learning, friendships, and the love of her mother, brother, and missing father fighting abroad. Despite the savagery of war, Yoko proved to be remarkably resilient and compassionate, and hoped for the return of a better world. Her last entry took place on August 5, and on the morning of August 6 at 8:15am, while removing rubble at her school located 700 meters away, the atomic bomb was detonated over Hiroshima. Yoko died that evening of radiation poisoning, with her last words being, “When is Mom coming?”

Abella wrote the play to bring larger awareness to her story. “The Hiroshima bombing was traumatic, often discussed in hushed tones, and sometimes not at all,” he said. “I hope everyone walks away with the understanding that innocents are often the first ones to perish in a conflict, regardless of the ideology and politics of the country. These stories have a timeless quality, bringing humanity to the fore and highlighting resilience, bravery, and stoicism in the face of certain defeat.“