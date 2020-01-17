THE 8TH Completes Off-Broadway Run Tomorrow

"The 8th", a play written and directed by Seanie Sugrue, Produced by Locked in the Attic and Five Ohm Productions opened on January 7th, 2020 and played to a sold-out audience throughout the entire run that will end on January 18, 2020 at The Secret Theatre in L.I.C.



"The 8th" is set in Co. Kerry, Ireland about grief, family and repealing the 8th amendment, a law that banned abortion in 1983.

A year after the death of their father, Saoirse and Tomas return home for his one-ear anniversary mass. The family still deep in grief continue to argue over the suspicious manner in how Dennis died. While tensions rise inside the house, outside the people of Ireland are equally divided as they prepare to vote on whether to repeal the eighth amendment and legalize abortion in the most contentious social issue Ireland has seen since its independence.



Cast includes: Julia Nightingale*, Una Clancy*, Katherine O'Sullivan*, John Warren, Phil Burke*, Shane McNaughton, Laurissa "Lala" Romain* and Gerard McNamee*

*Appearing through the courtesy of the Actors Equity Association.



For more information visit www.lockedintheatticproductions.com







