THANK YOU, DON AMECHE World Premiere Opens July 7 at the Sargent Theatre

Thank You, Don Ameche, a comedy set in the golden age of radio, will make its world premiere at the Sargent Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors Complex in New York City. The limited engagement runs July 7–13, with performances nightly at 7PM and matinees on July 9, 12, and 13 at 3PM. The production will also be livestreamed on July 12 at both 3PM and 7PM.

Written and directed by Lawrence A. Herman, Thank You, Don Ameche invites audiences into the writers’ room of a hit 1938 radio show, where the jokes fly fast but the looming uncertainty of a world on the brink of change begins to seep in. As tensions rise and history accelerates, the team must decide how to keep laughing—and writing—while the world transforms around them.

The production stars Joe Castinado as Phil, Emma Taylor Miller (The Jester’s Wife), Ryan Scott Thomas (Blue Bloods, The Flight Attendant), Dylan Smith (UCB), and Mark Simonoff (Othello). Understudies include Christopher Davis and Annelise Lipowitz (The Jesus Christ Show!). The show is produced by Ben Batchelder (Brooklyn Alternative Musical Theater Co.), with costume coordination by Molly Huey (Some Like It Hot, The Gilded Age).

Performances will be held at Sargent Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors Complex, 314 W. 54th Street, New York, NY

Tickets and livestream access are available now. For more information, visit the production’s official channels.