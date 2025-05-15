THANK YOU, DON AMECHE Sets World Premiere At Sargent Theatre This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new play about old-time writers, Thank You, Don Ameche is about all the happenings in the Writers Room of a hit radio show in 1938. This fast-talking, quick-witted comedy is an inside look at the inner workings of people in a world about to change.

Making its world premiere, THANK YOU, Don Ameche is written and directed by Lawrence A. Herman and produced by Ben Batchelder (Brooklyn Alternative Musical Theater Co.), and stars Joe Castinado as Phil, Emma Taylor Miller (The Jester's Wife, It's Always Punny in Philadelphia) as Arlene, Ryan Scott Thomas (Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, The Flight Attendant) as Artie, Dylan Smith (UCB) as Howard, and Mark Simonoff (Theater 315's Othello) as Sammy.

Andy Rowell (America's Got Talent, Second City NYC), Christopher Davis, and Annelise Lipowitz (The Jesus Christ Show!) are the understudies. Molly Huey (Some Like It Hot, Marvelous Ms. Maisel, The Gilded Age, TheaterWorks) is the Costume Coordinator.

Venue: The Sargent Theatre, ATA

Dates: July 7-13

Time: 7 pm (with 3 pm showings on July 9th, 12th, and 13th)

Livestream Performances: July 12th, 3 pm & 7 pm

Ticket prices: $35-$65

