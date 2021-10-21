TALKING IT OUT Virtual Arts Festival to Present Six New Short Plays This November

On November 20th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of short plays by emerging playwrights around the world, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.

Tickets are free, but donations are encouraged. Half of all donations goes to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, while the other half goes to the participating actors, directors & playwrights. More information on reserving tickets can be found via Eventbrite or by visiting www.talkingitoutfest.com.

This November's line-up of plays features Something Stupid by Sydney Kurland, directed by Macey Mott and starring Eurika Nakano Grimes & Cierra Dyson; Warriors by Tyler Powell, directed by Stephanie Barton-Farcus and starring Anthony Quinn Berry & Laura Kate Marshall; The Teenagers Aware of Death by Amir Razami, directed by Kayla Hernandez-Friend and starring Drew Gardner, Sutheshna Mani, Jacob Garwood, Shannon Haskell & Cameron Owens; Hoplo by Cole Dzubak, directed by Kristie L. Farr and starring McEwen Thornton, L.D. Taylor, Corey Ryter, Mary Goff & Marc Isaacs; This is a Low by Cris Eli Blak, directed by Reva Stover and starring Nathaniel Tomb & Darius Journigan; and The Chimera Operative by Jillian Carlisle & Elizabeth Shannon, directed by Jamil Chokachi and starring Emma Steiner, Helena Mueller & Athmika Sekar.

Currently in its second full season, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival is dedicated to raising mental health awareness, bringing online theatrical performances to audiences worldwide since 2020. Founded by Producing Artistic Director Anthony J. Piccione, the first Talking It Out performance was presented live at the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Music Hall on March 10th, 2019. Originally intended to be a one-time event of minimalistic staged reading of short plays, the event has since been revived as an ongoing festival of plays - along with additional arts-related programing - presented online via Zoom.