Sumayyah Ameerah And Dalton Maltz to Headline MINI'S COMEBACK At The BRISK FESTIVAL LA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MINI'S COMEBACK, by Melissa Bell and directed by Caroline West, has joined the line up at the Brisk Festival LA of short plays at The Morgan Wickson Theatre in Santa Monica Performances will take place on August 23 and 24.

Twelve years after her #1 hit record, Mini eyes a comeback. But her old producer returns, chasing profits and possibly a piece of Mini too.

The cast features Sumayyah Ameerah as one-hit wonder Mini and Dalton Maltz as her covetous ex-producer in this drama about love, sex and coercion in the music business.

Sumayyah Ameerah began her career in award-winning documentary-hybrid “Corona Virus Monologues” 4 years ago. Since, she has led in the found-footage thriller “Confined,” starred as a sassy young woman in sci-fi epic “Two Two,” and received rave reviews for both her supporting role in “Hunt Club” and her lead role in “Shark Girl.”

Dalton Maltz is an actor and folk musician who recently appeared as Franz d'Ippold in the historical opera Nannerl and famed balladeer Liam Clancy in Tommy and the Brothers. He will be making his off-Broadway debut next summer in the new musical Bone Wars at The Players Theatre in NYC.

Caroline West is a director and an actress known for series "Night" (2021-2023) and "The Lerners" (2019). She began her journey in the world of acting through musical theatre as a child growing up in Northern Kentucky. Caroline now lives in Los Angeles, where her focus is Film & TV, but her passion for storytelling and her commitment to her craft grows daily.

Melissa Bell is a multi-award placing playwright based in New York City whose work has earned Honored Finalist by the Women in the Arts & Media Collaboration Award 2025 for ZOE COMES HOME; Nominations for Best Adaptation and Modernization by New York Shakespeare in 2020 & 2021 as well as Finalist for the Henley Rose Competition for LADY CAPULET. Member 29PWC. Her work was featured in the NY Times and can be found on the New Play Exchange.

Brisk Festival LA returns for its Fifth edition to the Morgan-Wixson Theater with a new edition showcasing 49 short plays—33 in English and 16 in Spanish—written, directed, and performed by over 200 artists from across the globe.

Produced by Full Emotions and founded by actor and filmmaker Christian Rodrigo, Brisk is supported by the Instituto Cervantes of Los Angeles, the Consulates of Mexico, Spain, and Peru, and the LeaLA Literary Festival. The public is invited to participate in free workshops, and there will be artistic interventions and surprise events throughout the festival, which runs from August 16 to September 7.