Steve Burns To Debut New Solo Show At La MaMa in July

Mechanical Raven Productions will present a limited engagement of Steve Burns' solo show for adult audiences, STEVE BURNS ALIVE, written by Steve Burns (Blue's Clues on Nickelodeon) and Matthew Freeman (The Ask at wild project), directed by Freeman. This special pop-up performance will take place at The Club at La MaMa on Wednesday, July 23 at 7:30pm, Thursday, July 24 at 7:30pm, and Friday, July 25 at 7:30pm.

The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. This production is part of Shares at La MaMa, which provides theatre space for non-curated productions.

From 1996 to 2002, Steve Burns was America's beloved problem-solver on Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues. But when he left the show, Steve was pronounced dead by the internet-car crashes, overdoses, murder conspiracies. The only problem? He was very much alive.

In his powerfully raw debut solo drama, Burns dissects the bizarre phenomenon of being mourned while still breathing. This isn't just his story-it's an excavation of how parasocial relationships shape our reality, how digital mythology replaces truth, and what happens when millions of strangers grieve a version of you that never existed.

Steve Burns Alive cuts through the layers of myth and performance to expose the raw mechanics of human connection in the digital age. This is not a children's show. This isn't nostalgia. This is an unflinching forensic examination of what it means to exist in the space between who people think you are and who you actually are, and the stories we tell about the people who shaped our childhoods.

