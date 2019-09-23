Stellar Ensemble Reads URBAN DWELLERS At Emerging Artists Theatre

Urban Dwellers, a short play collection about "a city we love and the people who call it home" - will be read as part of Emerging Artist Theatre's (EAT) New Work Series on Sunday October 6, 2019 at 5pm at TADA Theater (15 West 28th Street, NYC).

The play is written and directed by Brad Forenza. The ensemble cast includes: Joanna Bonaro*, Sara Eklund, Nicholas Feitel, Nancy Fox*, Eric Michael Gillett*, Brooke Hoover, Kerry McGann, Dom Mingione, Ernest Mingione*, Isaac Platizky*, Bill Sorvino, and Maja Wampuszyc* (*these actors are appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association, in this Equity approved showcase).

Urban Dwellers takes place in and around Manhattan (a bench in Central Park, a subway car on the 1 Train, stadium seats at the Subway Series, an Off-Broadway diner, an apartment on the Upper West Side, and an apothecary shop in Chinatown).

As cast member Joanna Bonaro observes, "When you say you live in New York City anywhere in the world, eyes light up and smiles brighten. Urban Dwellers captures all that wonder."

Fellow cast member Brooke Hoover adds that, "New York City is the perfect setting for a story, which is why so many take place here; however, Brad's approach to Urban Dwellers-with an authentic, heartfelt, and humorous realism-is what makes this piece stand apart from the rest."

"The locations in Urban Dwellers-however vague or specific-are familiar," notes cast member, Sara Eklund. "The characters are people we know, and so are the conflicts they endure."

"The collection of short plays in Urban Dwellers, each in their own way, cut to the core of our common humanity," says cast member, Bill Sorvino. "Brad is a genius playwright who reaches into our collective heart and pulls the strings."

"You know you need unique New York," jokes playwright Brad Forenza. "Urban Dwellers is a piece about connection, and the inherent bonds among people in a community. I am honored that this accomplished community of actors-through EAT-is bringing these connections to life."

