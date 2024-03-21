Staged Reading Of SECONDARY ED to Have NY Debut at NuBox Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SECONDARY ED, a new play written by educator and playwright Michael Towers centered on how lessons are taught and learned outside the classroom, will receive its New York City debut next week as a staged-reading at the NuBox Theatre operated by the John DeSotelle Acting Studio.

SECONDARY ED is a collection of moments that have been imagined, constructed (and reimagined and reconstructed) into a single unified theatrical event that disrupts the daily routine of high school. Through frank moments of personal growth, SECONDARY ED examines the complexities of modern education while revealing that the best lessons are taught when the roles are reversed and begs the question, "who is teaching whom?"

Michael Towers holds an MFA in Playwriting from Boston University and is the Artistic Director of Westford Academy Theater Arts and the Summer School for the Performing Arts in Massachusetts. His plays have been produced throughout the United States and around the world.

Brian McManimon will direct the production after a decade of theatrical collaborations with Towers in educational and professional endeavors, including five new plays as part of the 2023 and 2024 Secret Theatre Short Play Festival in Queens, NY.

The reading will feature performances by Madelyn Barkocy, Katherine Boston, Stine Carrol, Braley Degenhardt, Eliza Epps, Travis Evans, Emma Isabel, Xavier Jefferson, Jake Robert Robbins, Thomas Sanders, Barbara Stultz, and Amanda Schussel.*

McManimon's production team includes Associate Director Amanda Schussel, Stage Manager Jenna Arkontaky, Marketing Coordinator Braley Degenhardt, Creative Advisor Katie Michelle Stahl, and Producer Kleo Mitrokostas.

Performances of this staged-reading will be held on March 28, 29, & 30 at 7pm at the NuBox Theater in the John DeSotelle Acting Studio (754 9th Ave 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019).

Doors will open at 6:45pm.

The reading will run approximately two hours and fifteen minutes including an intermission.

SECONDARY ED includes mature themes, hazing, bullying, and gun violence.

Tickets On Sale Now at: www.tinyurl.com/SecondaryEdPlay