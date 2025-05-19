Spit&vigor To Present NEC SPE By Sara Fellini

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



spit&vigor has announced performances of NEC SPE, written by Sara Fellini (winner - 2014 Planet Award for Outstanding New Script, nominated - 2015 NYIT Award for Outstanding Full Length Script) and directed by Megan Medley (Without God As My Lover).

Performances are June 13th, 14th, 20th & 21st at 7.30pm in spit&vigor's tiny baby black box theater (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012). Tickets start at $20. For advance reservations, please visit https://www.spitnvigor.com/nec-spe.

The Baroque master painter and cold-blooded murderer Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio has been beaten almost to death. He makes his final confession, searching for forgiveness, understanding -- or possibly something deeper.

From the acclaimed site-specific company that brought In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church (called "wrenching and visually eloquent" by The New York Times) and Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre ("tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it" - Vulture), Nes Spe is a deeply intimate story of a wayfaring ghost that aches to be remembered on their own terms. Although it is set in post-Renaissance Italy, the play delves into issues that are still intensely relevant today, including class and meritocracy, the value and purpose of art, gender politics, sex and violence, as well as sin and redemption.

The cast features Sara Fellini (2015 Planet Connections Outstanding Lead Actress nominee). The costumes were designed by Sara Fellini.

For more information please visit www.spitnvigor.com.

