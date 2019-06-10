Spit&vigor Creates MARY'S LITTLE MONSTER

The cutting-edge performance company, spit&vigor invite you on a journey into the mind of a brilliant woman ... who created a monster. Mary's Little Monster by Thomas Kee; Directed by Sara Fellini

Running July 18 - August 3 (Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays @ 8PM) at the historic home of Rip Torn and Geraldine Page: Torn Page, 435 W 22nd Street, New York City

It was 1816, frost throughout June, July and August gave it the name "the year without summer." It was during this unusual time that Lord Byron's intimate circle of friends found themselves confined together in a Swiss mansion. What happens when darkly brilliant minds and passionate souls like Mary Shelley, along with Byron, Claire Clairmont, Dr. John Polidori, and Percy Bysshe Shelley ... spend the night together? Astonishing poetry, alluring literature, conflict, catharsis, sex, swordplay ... and one of the world's greatest monsters. Join Adam Belvo, Sara Fellini, Xandra Leigh Parker, Nicholas Thomas, and Perri Yaniv for a beautiful and compelling nightmare. Lighting by Chelsie McPhilimy; Costumes by Sara Fellini

A suggestion of a $35 donation represents a charitable donation. Seating is extremely limited. Reservations are recommended. Run time: 1 hour and 30 minutes. No intermission. Performance space is up one flight of stairs. Reservations at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marys-little-monster-by-thomas-kee-torn-page-tickets-62241405720





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You