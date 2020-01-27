Spec Theatre Will Present ARTISANAL INTELLIGENCE at FRIGID Festival
ARTISANAL INTELLIGENCE is a new comedy with original music about Barry, a hipster customer service robot, for all your too-cool-for-school uber niche businesses. Barry knows a little about many topics, can play folk pop songs on ukulele, is able to memorize reasonable length coffee order (2 sentences minimum), is a guru at idle chit-chat and doesn't mind being shoved in awkward crawl spaces.
WHEN:
Mon 24-Feb 10:30
Wed 26-Feb 8:50
Sat 29-Feb 6:40
Mon 2-Mar 5:30
Tue 3-Mar 10:30
Sun 8-Mar 5:10
WHERE:
The Kraine Theatre (85 E 4th St, New York)
COST:
$15
TICKETS:
https://www.frigid.nyc/events/artisanalintelligence
Part of FRIGID New York International Fringe 2020