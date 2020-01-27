Spec Theatre Will Present ARTISANAL INTELLIGENCE at FRIGID Festival

ARTISANAL INTELLIGENCE is a new comedy with original music about Barry, a hipster customer service robot, for all your too-cool-for-school uber niche businesses. Barry knows a little about many topics, can play folk pop songs on ukulele, is able to memorize reasonable length coffee order (2 sentences minimum), is a guru at idle chit-chat and doesn't mind being shoved in awkward crawl spaces.

WHEN:

Mon 24-Feb 10:30

Wed 26-Feb 8:50

Sat 29-Feb 6:40

Mon 2-Mar 5:30

Tue 3-Mar 10:30

Sun 8-Mar 5:10

WHERE:

The Kraine Theatre (85 E 4th St, New York)

COST:

$15

TICKETS:

https://www.frigid.nyc/events/artisanalintelligence

Part of FRIGID New York International Fringe 2020





