South Street Seaport Museum Will Stage A SIREN'S PRAYER

South Street Seaport Museum will host A Staging of “A Siren's Prayer” on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 6:30pm, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Advanced registration is encouraged for this free event. seaportmuseum.org/sirens-prayer

Join the Seaport Museum aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree for a special live staging of A Siren's Prayer—a bold work-in-progress musical that blends live vocals, instrumentals, and movement to tell a story of ancient power and modern pain.

A Siren's Prayer follows a trio of sirens who have spent generations luring sailors to their deaths, their haunting harmonies echoing a legacy of betrayal and survival. When a sailor unexpectedly survives their trap, the tide begins to turn when one of the sirens—curious, soulful, and unshaped by bitterness—falls in love with the survivor. As the work unfolds, we will follow along when she uncovers the history behind her community's vengeance and becomes determined to heal her people instead of punishing others.

The score is deeply inspired by the spiritual tones of Wade in the Water, beginning with a smoky, sultry jazz rendition used as a tool of seduction. As the sirens evolve, the melody shifts—becoming a hymn of healing and unity. By the finale, water isn't a weapon—it's a balm, a baptism, and a bridge between broken worlds.

Advanced registration is encouraged, and walkups will be accommodated as possible. Sparkling wine and seltzer will be available on the main deck while you enjoy the performance. The audience will be standing for the majority of the performance; limited seating will be available. A Siren's Prayer is still in development so this staging is your chance to see the creative process in action.

Comments