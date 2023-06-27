Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT To Open At The Players Theatre

Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT To Open At The Players Theatre

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare to be enchanted as Screwdriver Studio presents their latest production, William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," at The Players Theatre in the Marie and Steven Sgouros Theatre. Following their previous sold-out successes with "Just a Cockroach" and "Angel/Legend," Screwdriver Studio is ready to immerse you in the captivating world of Shakespeare's beloved comedy.

"Twelfth Night" is a tale filled with mistaken identities, unrequited love, and mischievous pranks. Set in the land of Illyria, the story follows Viola, played by the talented Jessica Lausell, who disguises herself as a man named Cesario. Viola finds herself entangled in a web of romantic complications when she falls in love with Duke Orsino, portrayed by the charismatic Joseph Bossé. However, things take a humorous turn when Orsino sends Viola (disguised as Cesario) to woo the beautiful Olivia, played by the enchanting Morgan Ruis. As mistaken identities and miscommunications abound, hilarity ensues with memorable characters such as the pompous Malvolio, (Maximilian Johnsson), and the comical duo of Sir Andrew (Meghan Lane), and Sir Toby (Ashley Gage).

Under the visionary direction of producer Jacob de Guzman-Lawson, Screwdriver Studio brings together a talented cast and crew to create a memorable theatrical experience. Chris Natale's original music adds a melodic and evocative dimension to the production, while Danielle Boss's lighting design ensures a visually stunning and dynamic atmosphere.

The Players Theatre holds a rich history within the New York theater scene. Established in 1983, it is renowned for its commitment to showcasing both classic and contemporary works. The Marie and Steven Sgouros Theatre, located on the third floor of The Players Theatre, offers an intimate and immersive setting that enhances the audience's connection with the performers and the story.

Don't miss this exciting production of "Twelfth Night" by Screwdriver Studio at The Players Theatre! Immerse yourself in the world of mistaken identity, laughter, and love as this talented ensemble breathes life into Shakespeare's timeless comedy. Secure your tickets now and be prepared for an evening of magic that will leave you smiling long after the final curtain call.

July 21st, 9.30PM

July 28th, 9.30PM

August 4th, 9.30PM

August 11th, 9.30PM




