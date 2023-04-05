Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare & Company and Fordham University Announce NYC Shakespeare Workshop, May 10-14

Created for the working actor but open to all theater professionals interested in the practical study of Shakespeare.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has announced it will hold a five-day Shakespeare Intensive in partnership with Fordham University's Department of Theater at Lincoln Center, New York, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10 through Sunday, May 14.

Created for the working actor but open to all theater professionals interested in the practical study of Shakespeare, this workshop embraces the vibrancy and diversity of New York's artistic community and is led by Designated Linklater Voice teacher Alba Quezada, Shakespeare & Company Artist Raphael Massie, Company Artist and Center for Actor Training Faculty member Michael F. Toomey, and the Company's Director of Training Sheila Bandyopadhyay.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fordham University - a new endeavor that is providing at least four scholarships to the Intensive for artists who are BIPOC {Black, Indigenous, and People of Color}," said Bandyopadhyay. "I am deeply committed to this initiative that offers greater accessibility to our comprehensive Shakespeare Training for people of color and working actors in the city."

The intensive allows participants to explore the use of Shakespeare's text as a springboard for truthful, fully embodied, transformational acting, offering techniques for physical, psychological, and vocal freedom. These include but are not limited to Linklater Voice Work, Alexander Technique, monologue coaching, games/play, and somatic mindfulness practices. Identity-conscious conversation is welcomed to further participants' unique, personal embodiment of Shakespeare's language.

The five-day New York City Shakespeare Intensive will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and tuition is $875 USD - participants who submit payment by April 15 save $75, and partial scholarships are available for those experiencing financial hardship and People of the Global Majority/BIPOC artists. Alumni, student, and union discounts are also available. For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's curriculum is internationally recognized as a deeply effective training experience for actors who aspire to bring their talent, intuition, and spirit to a higher level. Through the Center for Actor Training, actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world come to work with the Company's faculty to train their voices and their bodies with a daily regimen of demanding classes, and to delve deeply into their own imaginations, intellects, and emotional lives. o bring a Weekend Intensive to your city, theater company, or university, contact us.




