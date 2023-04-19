Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Scott Leddy's Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KING'S MEN Available Now On Audible

Narrated by crossover artist and actor Brian Cheney.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Scott Leddy's Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KING'S MEN Available Now On Audible

Crossover Artist and Actor Brian Cheney has teamed up with Audible to narrate Scott Leddy's novel, ALL THE KING'S MEN.

"Tatiana Botnari's life is hard in Moldova. She struggles to financially support her young son in a country falling into disrepair. When her clairvoyant dreams show visions of a serial madman preying on young children and the police department scoff at her claims, she seeks the help of former FBI Behaviorist and serial profiler, Raymond Fischer.

Fischer, self-exiled, fled the US to Soroca after the death of his daughter. A bottle in his fist and a grudge on his shoulder, he joins the search for the elusive Bogeyman of Bessarabia. The pair team up with local reporter, Aleksandr Radu, and the manhunt soon becomes the largest in Moldova's history.

Can Fischer suppress his inner demons?

Will Tatiana's horrifying visions cause her to lose her mind?

Let the hunt begin...."

Scott Leddy currently lives in Connecticut. His previously published works include Earthbound Misfits, Beyond Gehenna, and El Capitan, a fictitious account of one man's rise to power from the impoverished streets of Brazil to the head of Bolivia's largest drug cartel.

Scott is inspired by challenging himself through creating dynamic worlds that are distinctive, while exploring ordinary characters with unique perceptions and circumstances. He enjoys touching the reader and sparking emotion and losing himself in the fantasy of his creations, while presenting the reader with an uplifting and inspirational message. Visit www.scottleddy.net to find out more.

In addition to being an internationally acclaimed operatic tenor and crossover artist, Brian Cheney has recently begun flexing his acting chops in Film, TV and Voice Acting. He made his television debut Guest Starring in Ryan Murphy's hit FX series AMERICAN HORROR STORY: NYC.



IATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited Engagement Photo
IATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited Engagement
IATI Theater brings a new striking story to its workshop production series. The program aims to push the boundaries of theater through experimental proposals, visceral storytelling, and unique visual explorations.
Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor Photo
Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor
The Norton Museum of Art has announced the acquisition of the painting  Portrait of Mrs. Frederick Guest (Amy Phipps) (1905) by American artist John Singer Sargent. The portrait is a generous gift from the sitter's grandson, Alexander M. D. C. Guest, and the Guest family.
Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13 Photo
Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13
Critically acclaimed playwright Christie Perfetti Williams's new play, THE MAGAZINE, will  have its World Premiere at the Sargent Theatre in Manhattan. The timely drama (mixed with  comedy) will have a limited run, May 4 – 13.
Roaring Epiphany Production Company To Debut New Play HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS…in MAY! Photo
Roaring Epiphany Production Company To Debut New Play HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS…in MAY!
On May 20th and 21st, Roaring Epiphany Production Company will present the NYC debut of an all-new work, 'Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!,' written by REPC resident playwright, Steven Hayet, and directed by REPC's Co-Artistic Directors, RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman.

More Hot Stories For You


Scott Leddy's Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KING'S MEN Available Now On AudibleScott Leddy's Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KING'S MEN Available Now On Audible
April 19, 2023

Crossover Artist and Actor Brian Cheney has teamed up with Audible to narrate Scott Leddy's novel, ALL THE KING'S MEN.
IATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited EngagementIATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited Engagement
April 19, 2023

IATI Theater brings a new striking story to its workshop production series. The program aims to push the boundaries of theater through experimental proposals, visceral storytelling, and unique visual explorations.
NYCB's Chun Wai Chan Stars In New Work To Speak Out About AAPI HateNYCB's Chun Wai Chan Stars In New Work To Speak Out About AAPI Hate
April 19, 2023

 NYU Tisch will present Ariel Rivka Dance’s 15th Anniversary Season at the Jack Crystal Theater, May 31-June 2, 2023.
Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart BenefactorNorton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor
April 18, 2023

The Norton Museum of Art has announced the acquisition of the painting  Portrait of Mrs. Frederick Guest (Amy Phipps) (1905) by American artist John Singer Sargent. The portrait is a generous gift from the sitter's grandson, Alexander M. D. C. Guest, and the Guest family.
Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13
April 18, 2023

Critically acclaimed playwright Christie Perfetti Williams's new play, THE MAGAZINE, will  have its World Premiere at the Sargent Theatre in Manhattan. The timely drama (mixed with  comedy) will have a limited run, May 4 – 13.
share