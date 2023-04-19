Scott Leddy's Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KING'S MEN Available Now On Audible

Crossover Artist and Actor Brian Cheney has teamed up with Audible to narrate Scott Leddy's novel, ALL THE KING'S MEN.

"Tatiana Botnari's life is hard in Moldova. She struggles to financially support her young son in a country falling into disrepair. When her clairvoyant dreams show visions of a serial madman preying on young children and the police department scoff at her claims, she seeks the help of former FBI Behaviorist and serial profiler, Raymond Fischer.

Fischer, self-exiled, fled the US to Soroca after the death of his daughter. A bottle in his fist and a grudge on his shoulder, he joins the search for the elusive Bogeyman of Bessarabia. The pair team up with local reporter, Aleksandr Radu, and the manhunt soon becomes the largest in Moldova's history.

Can Fischer suppress his inner demons?

Will Tatiana's horrifying visions cause her to lose her mind?

Let the hunt begin...."

Scott Leddy currently lives in Connecticut. His previously published works include Earthbound Misfits, Beyond Gehenna, and El Capitan, a fictitious account of one man's rise to power from the impoverished streets of Brazil to the head of Bolivia's largest drug cartel.

Scott is inspired by challenging himself through creating dynamic worlds that are distinctive, while exploring ordinary characters with unique perceptions and circumstances. He enjoys touching the reader and sparking emotion and losing himself in the fantasy of his creations, while presenting the reader with an uplifting and inspirational message. Visit www.scottleddy.net to find out more.

In addition to being an internationally acclaimed operatic tenor and crossover artist, Brian Cheney has recently begun flexing his acting chops in Film, TV and Voice Acting. He made his television debut Guest Starring in Ryan Murphy's hit FX series AMERICAN HORROR STORY: NYC.