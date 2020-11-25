Scandinavian American Theater Company And Scandinavia House Present PIPPI LONGSTOCKING

This Saturday, November 28th at 1pm EST, Scandinavian American Theater Company and Scandinavia House will present their first ever, live digital play reading for children and families, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pippi Longstocking, one of the most timeless and iconic characters of children's literature in Scandinavia and beyond.



The reading will be performed LIVE and is FREE with registration. Attendees will receive a link to the reading as well as an interactive activity guide for kids and parents to throw their own Pippi Party-all in the comfort of their own homes. Join the performance early so that you can learn how to create your very own Mr. Nilsson with Pippi!

Register today at: satcnyc.org/pippi

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 28TH 1PM EST

PIPPI LONGSTOCKING

Written by Astrid Lindgren

Adapted for the stage and translated into English by Ken Rea

Adapted for digital performance by Ida Biering and Scandinavian American Theater Company

Pippi Longstocking, a free-spirited nine-year old known as "the strongest girl in the world", moves into the abandoned Villa Villekulla with her horse and pet monkey, Mr. Nilsson. Without a mother and with an absent, sea-faring pirate father, Pippi befriends the neighbor's children, Tommy and Annika-and they, like the rest of the town, soon learn that Pippi is a girl who likes to do things her own way.



Director: Jenna Hoffmann

SATC Artistic Director and Producer: Hallfridur Thora Tryggvadottir

Dramaturg: Ida Biering

Broadcast Designer and Engineer: Romo Hallahan

Stage Manager: Sissel Josefine

Cast: Jason Beckmann, Martina Djerf, Ingrid Kullberg-Bendz, Vanessa Johansson, Lucas Serby, and Jara Skagfjord.



Performed with special permission from the Nordiska International Performing Rights Agency and the Astrid Lindgren Company.

Later this year, SATC will also present an immersive audio theatre project featuring playwrights and partners from the Nordic countries. More details to be announced soon.



Since 2009, Scandinavian American Theater Company (SATC) has brought Nordic theater to the U.S. and helped discover a new generation of Scandinavian playwrights and theater artists. Committed to building a bridge between theater makers in Scandinavia and the United States, SATC presents contemporary plays and inventive takes on the classics from the Nordic region, which includes Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, and Åland.

The SATC Team consists of: Hallfridur Thora Tryggvadottir, Vanessa Johansson, Ida Biering, Jason Beckmann, Kwasi Osei, Ingrid Kullberg-Bendz, Martina Djerf, and Lucas Serby. They are currently based in New York, Reykjavík, Rome, and Stockholm.

To register for SATC's events and for more information, please visit: www.satcnyc.org

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You