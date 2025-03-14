SWIPE THIS! MY LIFE IN TRANSIT Comes to NYC Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One FunnySistah Entertainment will present Swipe This! My Life in Transit! written and performed by Joanna M. Briley and directed by Gastor Almonte. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Chain Theatre 312 West 36th St b/w 8th & 9th Ave's., 4th Floor, NY, NY 10018) with performances on April 5, 9, 11, and 16. Tickets $25-$35 are available for advance purchase now. The performance will run approximately 75 mins.

As a 30+ year veteran working the overnight shift, Joanna M. Briley is desperately fighting for her freedom. Being locked up for 8 hours a day inside a "token booth" has created a self-imposed invisible barrier that has spilled over to her personal life. Single, celibate, and over 50, Briley is ready to think outside the proverbial box and swipe her way to joy!

Joanna M. Briley is a NYC-based comedian, actor, writer and the founder of the Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. Fueled by the lack of representation at national comedy festivals and local showcases within the NYC comedy scene, Joanna decided it was time to create something that focused on centering and amplifying the comedic voices of funny Black Women.

With her sold-out one solo show “Swipe This: My Life in Transit!” Briley also merged her comedy life with the 33 years as a New York City Transit Authority Token Booth Clerk aka Station Agent into a hit stage performance.

If that wasn't enough, as a former comedy club manager at the Brooklyn House of Comedy, Joanna catapulted the venue into becoming one of the premier comedy venues in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn by creating diverse showcases, mentoring young comedians, and offering creative tips and techniques to enhance each comics growth.

With appearances on Bravo TV's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lifetime TV infomercials, Advisory Board member for The Stand Up Girls! NYC organization, Gold Comedy Advisory Board and recently added to the Ladies of Comedy Association Talent Board.

Joanna immerses herself in creating, building, and changing the narrative between women of all backgrounds. We can all benefit from her wealth of knowledge in stand up comedy and life.

Gastor Almonte is a stand-up comedian and storyteller from Brooklyn, NY. He's appeared on Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening, Don't Tell Comedy, HBO, Peacock and Amazon Prime. Time Out magazine named him one of your "New Comedy Obsessions." His appearance on PBS/World Channel's Stories from the Stage won the 2020 Webby Award for Best Individual Performance. Gastor directed 2023's Not The Gym Teacher by Kelli Dunham. He is the host of The War Report Podcast w/ Gastor-N-Shalewa. His album, Immigrant Made, was released in April 2019, reaching #1 on the iTunes Comedy chart, #1 on the Amazon Comedy charts, and #9 on the Billboard Comedy charts.

