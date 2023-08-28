SUITS THAT ROCK Fundraiser Returns To Newport For 2023

The Carnegie has announced that tickets for SUITS THAT ROCK, its signature annual fundraiser, are now on sale.

The 16th annual SUITS THAT ROCK will return to Newport, KY thanks to a continued partnership with MegaCorp Pavilion at OVATION. After the success of last year's concert, The Carnegie is thrilled to bring SUITS THAT ROCK back to the outdoor Newport music venue.

A local music tradition, SUITS THAT ROCK will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, featuring executives from local companies leaving the boardroom in favor of the stage. This year, the concert's theme is “Let's Dance” so expect the set list to feature beloved classics and new hits that will get you up and out of your seat.

“This is my first SUITS THAT ROCK in the Executive Director role, but I've seen the event grow exponentially since my start at The Carnegie in 2014.” said Matt Distel, who recently stepped into his new leadership role at The Carnegie in May. Previously, Matt lead the organization's gallery as its Exhibitions Director. He shares, “The Carnegie and the Suits have been working for over 16 years to grow this event from just an idea between friends, into the incredible sold-out fundraiser it is today.”

The Carnegie Executive Director also states: “Every iteration of SUITS continues to break records, set new goals, and, ultimately, provide continued access to arts education for students in our region. One three-hour concert secures funding and support for over 92,000 student contact hours for arts programming in theatre, visual arts, music, dance and more.”

SUITS THAT ROCK co-founder and executive committee member John Domaschko agrees.

“Our hard-working performers, enthusiastic audience, and generous sponsors raise the bar on the success of this event every year. It's such a win-win-win to produce an event so loved by our cast and our audience and to continue Suits That Rock's commitment to future generations of students in all arts disciplines,” said Domaschko.

Musically, this year's SUITS THAT ROCK concert will feature a mix of classic and contemporary rock tunes sure to appeal to audiences of all ages. This year's theme is Let's Dance, so expect an electrifying lineup that will get you up and out of your seat. Already selected for this year's concert are “22” by Taylor Swift and “Let's Dance” by David Bowie. Other songs will include those by Bruce Springsteen and Led Zeppelin to more recent favorites from Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

SUITS THAT ROCK tickets are $40 and are on sale now. Tickets purchased at the $40 level include a reserved seat for the outdoor event. Should inclement weather move the event inside, tickets at this level will automatically convert to indoor standing room only tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at thecarnegie.com or by calling The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940 (Tues-Fri, noon to 5 p.m.).

2023 SUITS THAT ROCK Line Up

RETURNING SUITS: Cliff Adams, Sheila Baker, Tom Bosse, Paul Bromwell, Steve Brunner, Dan Cahill, Sarah Cameron, Kevin Canafax, John Caulfield, Rick Dews, Elaine Diehl, Jan Diehl, John Domaschko, Chrissy Dunn Dutton, David Ellis, Gregg Fusaro, Matt Godsted, Nancy Grayson, Ed Hughes, Louis Kelly, Melissa Lutz, Bob Mitchell, Susan Morgan, Graeme Murray, Ken Poleyeff, Tim Schigel, Greg Shumate, Gary Wright

GUEST SUITS: Olivia Amlung, Bonita Brown, Jon Buening, Carri Chandler, Meghan Cummings , Adam Leisring, Robert Lomax, Rick Marksberry, Jim Meranus, Tanya Y. Price, Christine Rochester, Ken Shumate, John Vitucci.