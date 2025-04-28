STAN, OR THE THE DINOSAUR PLAY by Alexandra Rogers To Be Performed at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STAN, or The Dinosur Play by Alexandra Rogers will be presented by Ghost Light Theatre Company at The Tank May 7 at 7pm, May 10 at 3pm, and May 11 at 7pm. This production will mark the play's premiere.

STAN, or The Dinosaur Play is a fantastical romp based on a real-life dinosaur, a real life auction, and a rumored feud. It tells the story of Maxine, a personal bidder working for a big auction house, who is called upon by two high profile celebrities to bid on the same lot- a T Rex fossil named STAN. Through prehistoric asides, childish taunting, and dangerous games, STAN warns us about the dangers of selling off our histories to the highest bidder.

The creative team includes Alexandra Rogers as Playwright and Co-Director, Alex Olesky as Co-Director, Ghost Light Theatre Company and Kat Sloan Garcia as Producers, Logan Malczynski as Production Stage Manager, Ethan Foley as Lighting Designer, Belle Alatorre as Sound Designer, Alex Attala as Associate Sound Designer, and Anna Keeley as Props Designer.

The cast features Jaden Lily Branson as Nick, Zack Cambronne as Leo, Sophia Carlin as Susan, Jess Jaffe as Charlie, Katie Kendrick as Stan, Aeris Lihau as Auctioneer, and Liann Yu as Maxine.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby