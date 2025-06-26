SPF NYC 2025 Short Play Festival Unveils Week Three Winner 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 14th annual Players Theatre NYC Short Play Festival Short officially concluded last weekend with Week 3 at The Players Theatre in the West Village. Plays showcased life and all its peculiarities in New York City. Each weekend for three weeks in June, a new selection of 15-minute original plays premieres to showcase what makes NYC tick.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Anna-Versary", written and directed by Shira Gorelick.

Old friends Willa (Julia Kim Caldwell) and Sari run into each other on the 6 train (as New Yorkers are wont to do). They begin reminiscing about old times, which leads them to discuss their old friend Anna and how much they miss her. Will the time that's passed since their shared tragedy allow them to permanently reconnect?

"Anna-Versary" appeared among four other NYC-themed one-acts. "Track Change", written by Maryellen DeVivo and directed by Elizabeth Wright Williams, brings audiences back to Election Night 2024 in NYC. Queer couple Mallory (Ria T. DiLullo) and Hope (Emily Maria Diaz) ride home on the subway after the presidential winner is announced. While discussing their worries about the future and struggles from the past, they slowly find themselves in a time-bending Twilight Zone-type incident with various characters from the past played by Elizabeth Wright Williams and Blake Williams.

"The Beige Walls of New York City", written by Krista Piccotti and directed by Austin lightning Carrothers, features sisters Sienna (Alexandra Byrne) and Brooke, who are afraid of taking the next big step in their lives. Sienna is afraid of moving to New York City while Brooke is afraid of staying. They have yet to learn that it doesn't matter what city they live in, their problems will travel with them. Will they stay or will they go?

"Ever Present Past", written by Jonathon Ward and directed by Tish Brandt, begins with Staten Island native Dana (Holley Sorrells) commuting to work by ferry. She runs into her high school history teacher Edward (John Zion), who reminds her of the many talents she had as a high school actor, helping her overcome her fears of the past by loving the possibilities of her future. Will she pursue acting once again?

"A Real Slice of Pizza", written by Michelle Giusto and directed by Elisa Emeritz, joins empty nesters Ryan (Brad Morrison) and Kim (Elisa Emeritz) who are eager to start the next phase of their lives with their own place. Ryan is considering stretching the budget out to buy a bigger home out of state, while Kim is explaining why it's important to stay in New York and be close to family, friends, and a real slice of pizza. Will they move out of state, or buy their own little slice of NYC?

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival will be back this October with SPF BOO!, featuring 15 new short plays by 15 different playwrights designed to scare us or force us to laugh till we die. Submissions are open through July 25 at https://shortplaynyc.com/submit/

