SOBER SONGS Begins Performances Next Month at Theatre Row

SOBER SONGS, a daring new musical by Michael Levin (New York Times Best Selling author), with music direction and arrangements by Brian Reynolds, choreography by Megan Roe, directed by Chris Mackin, will begin previews at Theatre Row's Theatre Three on Saturday, August 30, with an official opening on Saturday, September 6. Performances run through Sunday, September 21. Special Pre-sale pricing $10 off every ticket until August 15. Tickets are $39-$89 + fees and are now available online.

SOBER SONGS is a darkly comedic musical that follows six young adults in recovery at a local AA meeting founded by the gruff but loving “Cap.” Blending biting humor, emotional ballads, and sharp dialogue, the show evolves from light and charming to deeply emotional, offering a raw, character-driven, and emotionally authentic look at addiction, love, identity, and the complicated, messy road to sobriety. With heart, heartbreak, and cathartic honesty, Sober Songs offers a deeply human—and at times hilarious—glimpse into recovery culture.

“Sobriety gave me everything, and I wanted to share that message through SOBER SONGS,” reflects Levin. “Recovery isn't just possible, it's powerful, joyful, and full of life. 12-step recovery creates a unique situation where differences fade away and lives are transformed. Meetings create a safe space for people from diverse backgrounds to come together with a common goal.”

Mackin brings a deeply personal connection to SOBER SONGS, “having witnessed loved ones struggle with addiction. I was immediately drawn to the show's raw honesty and its powerful blend of country, rock, and blues. For me, this production is about more than recovery–it's about connection, resilience, and the power of community.”

Produced by Silver Kung, the show features scenic design by Joshua Warner, costume design by Izzy Kitch, lighting design by Annie Garret-Larson, and sound design by Travis Joseph. Casting is by Hardt Casting. Sharon Fallon Productions is the General Manager. Publicity and Marketing by Katie Rosin/Kampfire.