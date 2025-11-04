SKIRTS OFF Will Premiere as Amoeba Productions’ 2025 Fall Main Stage Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skirts Off, a new play by emerging playwright Nina Slowinski, will premiere this fall with Amoeba Productions in New York City. The play explores friendship, faith, and self-discovery among Catholic high school girls on the brink of graduation.

The production marks the culmination of a year-long collaboration between Slowinski and Amoeba’s Emerging Playwrights Lab. Tickets are now on sale.

Set against the backdrop of a Catholic high school, Skirts Off follows an eclectic group of teenage girls who, despite obstacles and the watchful eyes of their nuns, learn to support one another as they approach graduation. When they stumble upon an unexpected symbol of freedom—a frozen yogurt coupon—they uncover a deeper meaning about identity, friendship, and faith.

Playwright Nina Slowinski developed Skirts Off through Amoeba Productions’ Spring 2025 Emerging Playwrights Lab, where it was workshopped over four months with multiple casts and collaborators. The upcoming production represents the culmination of a year-long creative partnership between the playwright and the company. Slowinski earned a Bachelor of Science in Theater from Skidmore College, concentrating in directing and playwriting. Their work often draws from themes of femininity, mysticism, and queer transformation, encouraging self-acceptance through unconventional storytelling. A self-described “alphabet soup playwright,” Slowinski’s writing explores typography, aesthetics, and composition as integral elements of narrative form.

The cast features Riley Liburd as Rose, Sadie Pillion-Gardner as Lola, Jade Underwood as Henrietta, Madyson Hearsh as Frida, Caroline Younglove as Marcy, Teresita Cuadrado as Sister Catherine, Sister Whitney, and Sister Agnes, Anna Jackson as Karen, and Jeremy A. Lynch as Father John and Squirrel.

The creative team includes Sabrina Barca as director, with Matthew Wechsler serving as assistant director and props coordinator. Leonard Santos is the stage manager, joined by Mariel Omoigui as assistant stage manager and props coordinator and Grace Haney as assistant stage manager and Costume Designer. Louisa Nickel serves as Costume Designer, with Morgan Haney as dramaturg and ombud. Marketing is led by Jennifer Molson, and the production’s creative producers are Mario Greiner, Leonard Santos, and Morgan Haney.