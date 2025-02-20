SHOP BOYS, A FAMILY DRAMEDY IN FOUR SHIFTS To Receive Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Shop Boys, A Family Dramedy in Four Shifts,” written by and starring Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), will receive a private industry reading on Friday, February 21st. Colin Hanlon (Kowalski) is set to direct.

A workplace comedy set in a men's clothing store, “Shop Boys, A Family Dramedy in Four Shifts” centers around a dysfunctional crew of high-end retail employees working together to survive family feuds, outsized dreams, and the holiday season.

Alongside Parker, the cast will include Jimmy Ray Bennett (AJ and The Queen), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Zach Cossman, Marjorie Johnson (Dot), Cedric Leiba Jr. (Bros), Orville Mendoza (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Eliseo Román (In The Heights, On Your Feet), Kyle Scatliffe (To Kill a Mockingbird, Hamilton), Payton Thomas, and Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde). Casting is by Kevin Metzger-Timson of The TRC Company.

Produced by Rich Martino and Tyler Nowakowski of Whole Artist Management, the reading will be held at The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, a nod to Kyle Taylor Parker's star turn as Lola in Kinky Boots.

Joel Glassman serves as general manager, and Karlie Teruya is the production

stage manager. Stage directions will be read by Devon McCleskey.

