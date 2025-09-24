SHE LOVES ME and More Set for The Blue Hill Troupe 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Blue Hill Troupe has revealed its 2025-26 season: She Loves Me (November 7 - 15, 2025) and Gilbert & Sullivan's Ruddigore; or, The Witch's Curse (April 2026), along with a winter concert series. Tickets for She Loves Me are on sale now at g. Net proceeds from this season, as well as the 2026-27 season, will benefit the Kings County Tennis League.

Supporting local charities through the proceeds of ticket and ad sales has been central to the Blue Hill Troupe's mission for over a century. To date, the Troupe has raised over $12 million (adjusted for inflation) for a wide variety of New York City charities, including Children's Aid Society, Covenant House, Rocking the Boat, Young People's Chorus of NYC, and many more.

Kings County Tennis League is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a mission to combine tennis and education to ignite the potential of children (ages 3-18) in and around Brooklyn Public Housing. KCTL got its start in 2010, when founder Michael McCasland was playing at a neglected tennis court near Marcy Houses. Today, KCTL has expanded to six public housing developments, ten children's and community centers, and three tennis partner locations in Brooklyn.

Net proceeds from the Troupe's upcoming seasons will go towards funding Summer Saturday, one of KCTKL's flagship programs. Running from June through September across six sites-Marcy, Tompkins, Sumner, Lafayette Gardens, Brevoort, and Ingersoll-the program pairs on-court skill building with off-court activities that encourage resilience, teamwork, and community connection.

"The Blue Hill Troupe is driven by volunteers both onstage and backstage, all working together to create first-class productions," said Blue Hill Troupe President Jane Brogan. "We love what we do, and it's incredibly rewarding knowing our hard work will support the invaluable programs that Kings County Tennis League provides."

The Troupe got its start in 1924, when a group of New Yorkers mounted a production of Gilbert & Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore at their summer home in Blue Hill, Maine; they relocated to New York City in 1926, and-except for 1929, 2020, and 2021-have performed a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta every year since. The tradition of producing a Broadway-style musical in addition to Gilbert & Sullivan was adopted in 1984. Today, the all-volunteer company includes more than 600 active and associate members who collectively manage every aspect of production, from building sets and sewing costumes to performing with a full orchestra. All Troupe shows are professionally directed.

Beyond its mainstage productions, the Blue Hill Troupe has performed concerts at major venues including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Carnegie Hall. The Troupe has twice appeared at the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in England, where its 2015 production of Patience took first place. In 2024, while celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Troupe performed the National Anthem at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Upcoming Productions

She Loves Me (Book by Joe Masteroff, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick)

Directed by Emily Loesser Stephenson; Music directed by Noah Turner

Nov. 7, 8, 13, 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 & 15 at 2 p.m.

Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

The Theater at St. Jean's, 150 East 76th St., NYC

April 2026

El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave., NYC